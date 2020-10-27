Whether the WWE Universe likes it or not, The Miz is now Mr. Money in the Bank after defeating Otis at Hell in a Cell and now has his sights set on championship gold. Unfortunately for both Roman Reigns and Randy Orton, they now must deal with one of the coldest and most calculating Superstars in WWE history.

Again, having The Miz win the briefcase probably wasn't the most popular decision at Hell in a Cell, but it definitely did a lot to change the landscape. It also catapulted The Miz's stock in the company and did so in a way that could set up a shocking title change in the future.

With The Miz now the proud owner of the Money in the Bank briefcase, here are five possible directions for The Miz after his Hell in a Cell victory. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you think he will cash in on.

#5. The Miz feuds with Otis over the briefcase

Maybe Otis comes back to reclaim his briefcase from The Miz.

While The Miz and Otis are now on separate brands thanks to the draft, one would think that WWE could give the former tag team Superstar a chance to get his briefcase back. At least that way, The Miz's win can feel more decisive, WWE can pad out time and Otis gets one more chance at the spotlight.

And maybe Otis somehow comes back out on top in a second match with The Miz and is able to recapture his briefcase. Or maybe The Miz has John Morrison run interference for him, which would set up a third and final match between the two.

In the end, WWE has a lot of options with this feud. While giving Otis another chance might seem a little anticlimactic, it would be a great surprise for an episode of RAW or SmackDown in the coming weeks. It might even be a great chance to rebuild Otis and give him the briefcase back.