5 directions for The Usos following WWE Survivor Series 2022: Tension in The Bloodline, a rivalry renewed

The Usos have set the record for being the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history and it doesn't seem like their reign has an end in sight.

Jimmy and Jey have a tremendous amount of backup in The Bloodline but rarely need it. However, there will eventually be a duo that humbles The Usos and takes the titles from them. The team could be from RAW, SmackDown, or maybe even from within The Bloodline itself.

Listed below are five directions for The Usos following WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

#5. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos continue to dominate

The Usos have been dominating the tag team division for a long time and there is a possibility that won't change until they retire. Jimmy and Jey are fully capable of winning any tag team match on their own, but it is borderline unfair when there are members of The Bloodline roaming around ringside.

If the tensions within The Bloodline are resolved and they win the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series without issue, then The Usos title reign isn't ending any time soon. The Usos have a chance to earn the advantage for their WarGames team tonight on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Another battle with The New Day

The rivalry between The New Day and The Usos has been legendary. The teams have become a staple in the division and can have a good match together in their sleep at this point.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods might want to get one more shot at the titles on the road to WWE WrestleMania. The Usos and New Day are destined to battle over and over again until their careers are over.

#3. The Viking Raiders pose a legitimate threat

The Viking Raiders recently returned to WWE SmackDown and have wreaked havoc. Sarah Logan returned with the team as they beat down Legado Del Fantasma and Hit Row. Zelina Vega caught Sarah about to charge at her and hopped over the barricade to avoid her.

Erik and Ivar were a dominant team in WWE NXT but have had a rough career on the main roster thus far. The Viking Raiders could finally reach their potential in WWE and become the team that takes the titles from The Usos.

#2. The Usos stand up to The Tribal Chief

The tension in The Bloodline is ready to boil over at any moment. Roman Reigns instructed Jey Uso and Sami Zayn to settle their differences but that clearly hasn't happened yet.

Jey even went so far as to shout that he doesn't care what the Tribal Chief has to say. The Honorary Uce explained it away and claimed that Jey wasn't feeling very Ucey and things are apparently smoothed over for now.

Roman Reigns forced Jey Uso to acknowledge him by beating Jimmy down at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020. The Tribal Chief was in an I Quit Hell in a Cell match against Jey at the premium live event.

Jey said "I quit" to spare his brother and subsequently acknowledged The Tribal Chief. The Usos may have been waiting for the perfect time to exact their revenge and perhaps that opportunity presents itself tomorrow night at Survivor Series WarGames.

#1. Sami Zayn takes down The Usos

#Smackdown Sami Zayn & Jimmy Uso’s handshake caused Jey Uso to crack, again Sami Zayn & Jimmy Uso’s handshake caused Jey Uso to crack, again 😭😭😭 #Smackdown https://t.co/o4XdsBTse8

Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso appear to have a great relationship, but the same cannot be said for Jey. The Honorary Uce has tried to get on Jey's good side but it has not worked. Jey absolutely despises Sami and that could be the reason Zayn opts to exit The Bloodline.

The Honorary Uce has already personally guaranteed a victory for The Bloodline in their WarGames match against The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus tomorrow night. If Sami is the reason The Bloodline loses tomorrow night, he could be in for the beating of a lifetime by The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Reigns after the match.

Zayn and Sikoa have gotten along, so maybe Solo will join Sami against The Bloodline. However, it seems more likely that Sami will team up with one of his opponents in the WarGames match tomorrow night.

The Honorary Uce could reunite with his old pal Kevin Owens and challenge The Usos down the line if Sami's relationship with The Bloodline comes to an end after WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

