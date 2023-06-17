WWE's Bloodline angle recently reached a massive turning point, as Jey Uso chose to cut ties with Roman Reigns and side with his brother Jimmy.

While The Usos and The Bloodline have parted ways, there are still several unanswered questions that have yet to be answered.

What's next for The Usos? How will Roman Reigns embark upon his revenge?

Here are a few potential routes WWE could go in regard to The Usos.

#5. The Usos vs. The Bloodline at WWE Money in the Bank

In only the span of a few short months, The Bloodline has gone from being a well-oiled machine to imploding before our very eyes.

Now that The Usos have officially cut ties with The Bloodline, it seems like a foregone conclusion that The Tribal Cheif and Solo Sikoa will take on their former Bloodline allies at Money in the Bank.

Moreover, It's been reported that WWE has Reigns advertised for the event. Unless he's scheduled to cut a 30-minute monologue about his dominance, the bout is seemingly all but confirmed.

#4. The Usos mutually agree to split for a bit... with no hard feelings

It should be noted that just because The Usos are no longer drinking Roman's poison, they could still split temporarily.

During the pandemic, Jey proved that he could deliver as a singles competitor, so WWE may see fit to go that route again with both superstars this time.

It would make for a refreshing twist to have the two part ways without coming to blows. Plus, the company wouldn't have to unravel the logistics of explaining why the two would reunite afterward.

#3. The Usos align themselves with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

This may be risky, as it would mean reliving the saga of Zayn/Owens/Bloodline all over again. Since that angle is still fresh on everyone's mind, it might not go over well with the fans. But there is the factor of The Usos being on the opposite end this time.

The only reason its revival may occur is due to Sami still being somewhat involved in The Bloodline's implosion. While Zayn and KO currently have their hands tied with Pretty Deadly, it's not unheard of for superstars to be involved with more than one storyline at a time.

#2. Roman Reigns faces both members of The Usos in separate singles matches

There's also the possibility that WWE decides to have The Tribal Chief face off against Jimmy and Jey in separate matches.

As a comparison, this same route may work well with Damage CTRL once Dakota Kai returns. Both stables have (or will inevitably) split up in the future, so what better way to elevate the tag teams of both respective groups than by showcasing their skills in singles competition?

While Jimmy has never faced Reigns one-on-one, Jey has on two occasions. Both matches were well received in 2020. Could WWE be planning to run that feud back?

#1. The Usos beat up on Hit Row for a few months following their feud with The Bloodline

If this seems totally left field to some, it's because it is. That said, it shouldn't be too hard to believe.

Jimmy and Jey are going to have to stop beefing with The Bloodline sooner than later. So, what better way to further establish themselves as fan favorites than by beating up every tag team's favorite punching bag, Hit Row?

Much like how Mustafa Ali is viewed on the main roster, Hit Row has gained a reputation for being the brunt of everyone's jokes. It's practically become part of their gimmick at this point? Is this idea really that hard to believe?

