5 directions for The Velveteen Dream after NXT TakeOver: In Your House

The Velveteen Dream once again failed to capture the NXT Championship at TakeOver: In Your House.

What's next for The Dream after losing to Adam Cole? Here are a few options.

The Walking Dream!

The Velveteen Dream has been chasing the NXT Championship for quite some time now and at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, he once again failed to capture the title, falling short to reigning champion Adam Cole in a Backlot Brawl match.

Despite the loss, there is no doubt that Dream still remains one of the top Superstars in NXT and has a bright future ahead of him. However, as it stands, he won't be eligible to challenge for the NXT Championship, as long as Adam Cole is the champion.

With that being said, the question remains, what's next for The Velveteen Dream in WWE?

Like aforementioned, The Dream is still regarded as one of the best Superstars in WWE right now, and being a former NXT North American Champion, he could possibly shift his focus on a different championship, with the exception of the NXT Title, of course.

There have also been talks of Dream possibly moving up to the main roster and in this article, we'll take an in-depth look at the 5 possibilities for The Velveteen Dream after his loss to Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

#5 Velveteen Dream moves on from The Undisputed Era

The Dream could move towards a new feud

The likeliest option for The Velveteen Dream, at this stage, would be to move on from The Undisputed Era. After being unable to dethrone Adam Cole as the NXT Champion, it would make sense for The Dream to completely focus on a different goal, while Cole is still the champion.

A feud against a certain Karrion Kross could be on the cards for Dream, given the former dismantled Tommaso Ciampa at TakeOver: In Your House. With Ciampa being a former NXT Champion, maybe Kross could set his sights on another top name in the form of The Velveteen Dream and eventually take out the former North American Champion.

