5 Directions for Triple H after announcing his in-ring retirement 

Triple H made the announcement earlier today that he has decided to retire from in-ring competition in WWE after suffering a "cardiac event" last year.

The former 14-time World Champion recently had a defibrillator fitted, which means that he will no longer be able to be medically cleared to compete. He has played an integral role in pushing the company forward for around three decades.

The Game has several options following his in-ring retirement, he could decide to stick around backstage or even walk away from the business for good. Here are 5 possible directions for Triple H following his retirement.

#5. The King of Kings decides to leave the business and focus on being a full-time father

It's hard to imagine that someone who has made wrestling the focus of their life for more than two decades could easily walk away. That being said, quitting cold turkey could be a good way for The Game to take some time away and focus on his family for a while.

Despite his three daughters getting older, The Game has spent a lot of time on the road throughout their lives. He may choose to finally take the time to now be at home to spend time with them.

Stephanie McMahon remains one of the heavy hitters backstage in WWE and Triple H is still the COO of the company. It's likely he will continue this role, but he could decide to cut back and enjoy being a father whilst his daughters are still young.

#4. Triple H could take a hands-on role in his daughter's wrestling training

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon confirmed last year that their oldest daughter Aurora Rose had already begun training to follow in their footsteps. Rose is just 15 years old but will be turning 16 later this year, allowing her to push forward in her chosen career path.

"We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13, and 11", noted Stephanie McMahon. "Our oldest said when she was eight years old 'Momma, I don't want your job. Daddy, I don't want your job. I want Pop's (Vince McMahon) job. So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we'll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring. My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about personality (laughs). Oh my goodness, I can't wait to see what she is going to do," (via Sportskeeda)

Triple H has pushed forward so many stars through NXT and was once able to create quite the phenomenon on the developmental brand. NXT has rebranded and shifted focus into 2.0, but The Game could now focus his creative energy on his eldest daughter.

Triple H could oversee her training, develop her character and have her all prepared to sign with the Performance Center as soon as she is physically able.

#3. The Game could look at becoming a backstage producer in WWE

Check out my conversation with Been a while since I’ve given an update on my health and what the future has in store for me.Check out my conversation with @stephenasmith today on @firsttake. Full interview debuts tonight on Stephen A’s World on ESPN+. Been a while since I’ve given an update on my health and what the future has in store for me. Check out my conversation with @stephenasmith today on @firsttake. Full interview debuts tonight on Stephen A’s World on ESPN+.

Triple H hasn't had much of a presence backstage in WWE over the past few months after suffering a "cardiac event" but he remains the COO of the company. The former 14-time World Champion has main evented WrestleMania and has been part of some of the greatest matches in WWE history.

The Game would be the perfect producer if he wanted to step into that role since he knows all about the psychology of wrestling. WWE has some fantastic producers already working backstage, but this could be a role that Triple H could look into since he will no longer be focused on his own in-ring career.

#2. Triple H could become an on-screen manager/Authority figure

Triple H has been a member of The Authority in the past and was able to become one of the most hated heels in the company. This was during a time when he was able to back himself up in the ring, so now would be a completely different scenario since he is unable to compete.

There is also the option that he could now continue to help the NXT guys come through the ranks and become an on-screen manager. The Game is fantastic on the mic and would add something extra to any heel that he takes under his wing. Whilst he probably won't want to travel as much given his recent health issues, he could be on the same level as Paul Heyman if given the opportunity.

There are a number of guys that the former World Champion once helped thrive and he has since been forced to step away. It's unclear if he will ever return to his role in NXT, but if he's unable to then this could be a way to reconnect with some of the youngsters he was once helping.

#1. The Game could head over to AEW and help them become the biggest promotion in the world

Whilst it's highly unlikely, given the fact that Triple H is married to the daughter of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, never say never in wrestling. The Cerebral Assassin has one of the greatest wrestling minds in the business and helped push forward the Women's Revolution and develop NXT out of a warehouse.

If WWE is not open to allowing him to make his return to NXT, then it could be a good option for him to look across at the promotion he once called a "pissant company."

Triple H has a lot of friends in AEW and many WWE Hall of Famers currently work alongside Tony Khan. The fact that The King of Kings is no longer considered to be an active talent in WWE means that the possibilities for his future are endless.

The former champion could decide to take some time away to relax and evaluate before making a decision. After almost three decades of being WWE's measuring stick, he can now breathe since there is no longer any pressure for him to be the best.

What would you like to see Triple H do next? Sound off in the comments below!

