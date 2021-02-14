5 Directions WWE could go with a feud between Seth Rollins and Cesaro

Seth Rollins returned to WWE TV this past week on Friday Night SmackDown. The former World Champion used his old theme and started his promo in a way that led the WWE Universe to believe that he was a face again, but that wasn't the case.

After Rollins finished his promo, the entire locker room, who were standing at ringside, had already walked away except for Cesaro. He stayed behind to voice his displeasure at the fact that Rollins had unveiled a new level of his character.

The Swiss Superman tried to walk away, but it was then that Rollins decided to make a statement and attacked Cesaro on the entrance ramp. The former Tag Team Champion wasn't able to fight back until Daniel Bryan made the save and Rollins was finally grounded.

Cesaro qualified for the Elimination Chamber later in the night along with Daniel Bryan. As of now, it's unclear what the future holds for Rollins and Cesaro, who are good friends in real life.

Could WWE be planning a feud for the former World Champion and The Swiss Superman heading into WrestleMania, or could there be a completely different plan entirely?

#5. Seth Rollins could cost Cesaro his place in the Elimination Chamber match

Seth Rollins could enter a feud with Cesaro heading into WrestleMania, now that the duo has already planted some seeds. The two men are travel buddies outside of the ring, which means they know each other well enough to have a show-stealing feud.

Cesaro was able to recover from the assault from Seth Rollins to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match, at the show of the same name next weekend. But with one more episode of SmackDown to go until Elimination Chamber, Rollins could cost Cesaro his place in the match.

Doesn't seem like the #SmackDown locker room is interested in @WWERollins' offer to be their leader... pic.twitter.com/EQbkMOHDm5 — WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2021

Interestingly, Rollins wasn't given the chance to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. This coming week on SmackDown, he could take out The Swiss Superman and then take his place in the match. After all, Seth Rollins has returned as a heel and would be looking to compete as part of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Seth Rollins has experience inside the Elimination Chamber and would be a decent addition to the match if Cesaro wasn't able to compete.

WWE also has the option of allowing Rollins to win the Chamber match and compete against Roman Reigns, or have him lose inside the structure and continue a feud with Cesaro, heading into Fastlane.