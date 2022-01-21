5 most disappointing #30 entrants in the Royal Rumble match

The Royal Rumble is one of the most iconic concepts to ever originate in WWE. 30 superstars compete in an over-the-top-rope elimination match to determine the challenger for the world championships at WrestleMania.

The match is all about the numbers. One superstar is added to the match after 90-second intervals. Theoretically, the last entrant has to spend the least amount of time to win it all.

The #30 entrant is always special. Over the years, Legends like The Undertaker and John Cena have won the match by entering at number 30. However, there have been times when the last entrant doesn't last long before getting eliminated.

Here are five of the most disappointing #30 entrants in the Royal Rumble history.

#5. Rey Mysterio entered at #30 in the 2014 Royal Rumble match

Rey Mysterio is a bonafide Legend. His record at the first stop of Road to WrestleMania is impressive, to say the least. His appearance at the 2018 Royal Rumble match is considered one of the most surprising returns of all time.

He outlasted 29 other competitors in the 2006 Rumble for the win after spending more than one hour in the match. He is one of the very few stars to win the match by entering at #1. However, the 2014 edition of the match didn't fare well for The Ultimate Underdog.

While superstars like CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Batista, and Roman Reigns were battling inside the ring, Rey Mysterio entered the match. Fans expected an impressive performance from the masked wrestler.

Unfortunately, he only lasted for 2 minutes and 10 seconds. After engaging in short-lived battles with multiple superstars, Mysterio was eliminated by The Architect of The Shield, Seth Rollins.

During his period in the match, the former world champion was unsuccessful in eliminating any superstar. Thankfully, he managed to entertain the fans by performing a 619 on Seth Rollins.

