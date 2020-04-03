5 Documentaries of Wrestling that you should watch

Documentaries would help us understand the wrestling business in an effective manner

These documentaries will help you know the business and your favorite superstar in a better manner

The True Story of WrestleMania

WWE and professional wrestling, in general, has grown leaps and bounds since Vincent Kennedy McMahon, or as we usually call him, Vince McMahon, took charge of the company. He has been instrumental in the overall growth of the product, including the wrestlers that became household names as well as great stars in various other businesses.

The Rock is a top tier Hollywood Actor, as is Dave Bautista, and in the same lines, John Cena has also moved from the wrestling ring to the glitz and glamour of the movie genre. They have created a niche for themselves, and there are various writings about them, but there is nothing more rewarding than a documentary that has words from your peers that talk about you.

Vice recently released a new documentary titled 'Dark Side of the Ring,' and it focused around the tragic death of Chris Benoit, who was a great in-ring performer and the most gifted technical wrestler in the wrestling business during his time. The documentary did raise some questions about the tragic event and the impact of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

While the entire documentary focused around the life of Chris Benoit, his journey to the WWE, and his friendship with Eddie Guerrero, it also shared light on the impact of Eddie Guerrero's death on The Rabid Wolverine. The documentary has testimonies from Chris' son and sister-in-law and some of his closest friends in the WWE.

Without further ado, let's get down to it:

#5 The Unreal Story of Professional Wrestling

The story you do, the story you don't

There is a lot that goes behind the scenes before it comes out in public, and if you want to know how the wrestling world has shaped up, then do watch this documentary. Steve Allen's narration of the journey helps you understand various gamuts of the wrestling world and what goes into making every event successful.

The fact that you see so many legends in the industry in this documentary helps you understand that you are witnessing something phenomenal. Hulk Hogan, Killer Kowalski, and Gorgeous George are great wrestlers, and this documentary is both entertaining and productive at the same time.

