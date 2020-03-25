5 Drastic changes Triple H could make in WWE if he takes creative control from Vince McMahon

The pro-wrestling industry has changed a lot with time and WWE needs a fresh perspective now.

Should Vince McMahon retire and hand over the reins of the company to Triple H?

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Is Triple H the one who can lead WWE to success in the future?

WWE has managed to establish unmatched dominance in the pro-wrestling business and continue to rule the industry. Vince McMahon, who has worked hard to make the promotion what it is today, should be credited for his foresight.

However, the changing times have had its effect on the sports entertainment industry as well which has often led to fans questioning the decisions made by the owner of the company in recent times.

It is widely believed that Triple H is next in line to run the business and will eventually take the reins of the company in his hand once Vince retires. His success with NXT has convinced the WWE Universe that he is the right man to lead the promotion in the future. And when that happens, a lot of things will change in WWE.

Apart from booking better storylines and removing the ‘yes men’ from behind the scenes, there are several other alterations that will happen in the company once Triple H takes over the control of WWE.

In this list, we will take a look at the five most drastic changes that we will see in WWE once The Game starts calling the creative shots of the business. So, without further ado, let’s dig right in.

#5 More focus on ‘sports’ in Sports Entertainment

'The Game' has his own set of preferences

It’s a known fact that Triple H prefers to pay more attention to the ‘sport’ aspect of the ‘sports entertainment’ business. Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho, who is now working with All Elite Wrestling, openly spoke about the biggest difference between Vince McMahon and Triple H when it comes to their respective approaches towards the business.

Jericho stated that ‘The Game’ prefers to add realistic elements of sport in wrestling as opposed to Vince who is more inclined towards the entertainment aspect of the business.

With Triple H as the head of the creative control in WWE, the fans can expect to see more and more intense fights on a regular basis.

Advertisement

As is clear from NXT, Triple H prefers to have the in-ring action dictate most of the story. That, in turn, helps keep the fans invested in the feuds even if they have multiple chapters added to them.

After all, a good match can guarantee entertainment but every dramatic or scandalous segment doesn’t guarantee good feuds.

1 / 5 NEXT