5 drastic changes WWE will go through before 2018

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10.69K // 08 Sep 2018, 15:11 IST

WWE will look to shift their on-going storylines to gear up for WrestleMania. After a small reset post-SummerSlam that has hardly made any difference in the main fixtures, one hopes to see some drastic changes by the end of this year. WWE has shown that it is capable of making drastic changes in its main storyline in the recent past.

Braun Strowman recently turned heel to form his own alliance with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. Becky Lynch turned heel to challenge her best friend Charlotte Flair for the Women's Championship. AJ Styles and Samoa Joe's feud has gotten really personal and Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton are going to clear their differences at Hell in a Cell once and for all.

There are various possibilities of what might follow this year. But looking at the current scenario, WWE looks confident of promising great content till WrestleMania. Let's take a look at 10 drastic changes WWE might go through before 2018.

#5 The Bar splits

Cesaro and Sheamus will prove an interesting feud

Sheamus and Cesaro are both really talented wrestlers. While there seems to be no problem with their Tag Team division, it's high time both these superstars start competing in the single's competition again. This could happen sooner than expected. Rusev and Aiden English will take on The Bar in a match which will decide who will face the Tag Team Champions The New Day. It will be really disappointing if Rusev and Aiden English end up losing the match since Rusev has just shifted back to the Tag Team division.

The Bar, however, has hinted small differences between both the wrestlers in the past, but have managed to stick with each other as Tag Team for a couple of years now. If The Bar does split, it will provide the WWE viewers an opportunity to see Cesaro and Sheamus face-off against each other in what will be an amazing wrestling spectacle. Sheamus might start his old gimmick of being the Celtic warrior that he once was if The Bar splits.

