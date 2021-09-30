5 dream cross-promotional opponents for Kevin Owens

There have been suggestions that Kevin Owens could be a free agent as early as January 2022. When this story broke, the professional wrestling community's collective imagination went into overdrive and started booking dream matches for the former Universal Champion with the biggest stars in the industry.

Prior to joining WWE, Owens worked with many of the founding members of AEW and has a rich history with them. This means that when his contract comes due, he will have no shortage of suitors. However, for the time being, Owens is still a WWE Superstar.

Here are five dream cross-promotional opponents for Kevin Owens.

#5. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs The Young Bucks

Ever since the disappearance of the territories, tag-team wrestling has been in decline. While the Fabulous Freebirds and the Von Erichs sold out arenas on a nightly basis, modern-day tag teams have been reduced to no more than midcard acts.

However, with the rise of The Young Bucks, there has been a change in mentality. Matt and Nick Jackson are two of the biggest names in professional wrestling and are largely responsible for the revival of tag-team wrestling. Audiences buy tickets just to watch The Young Bucks perform.

While Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are incredible rivals, they're arguably even more entertaining as a tag team. Watching them come together to take on The Young Bucks could be a mouth-watering prospect.

#4. Kevin Owens vs Jungle Boy

One of the four pillars of AEW, Jungle Boy is destined for greatness in professional wrestling. The 24-year-old has spades of charisma and can easily connect with any audience. He even won the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Rookie of the Year award for 2019.

While he's featured heavily in a tag team with Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy has also shown his potential as singles act on numerous occasions. A heel Kevin Owens would be the perfect opponent to work with the AEW star.

Owens could talk down to Jungle Boy, helping him generate sympathy from the audience. They would also complement each other in the ring as Owens could bully the explosive Jungle Boy and force him to battle from underneath.

