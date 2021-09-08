WWE star Kevin Owens drops another possible AEW hint

WWE star Kevin Owens has dropped another hint at a possible move to AEW soon. The former Universal Champion made a slight tweak to his Twitter account, which caught the eye of the WWE Universe as it was similar to what The Young Bucks have done on the social networking platform.

Recent reports have suggested Owens' contract with WWE will end in January 2022 instead of the earlier reported 2023.

Since then, fans have been abuzz about the possibility of Kevin Owens jumping the ship and moving to AEW. He hinted at a reunion with Adam Cole last night in a now-deleted tweet, but the latest update is still up.

The former Universal Champion changed his Twitter location to 'Almost there,' which is very similar to what The Young Bucks have as their location - 'There.' WWE Universe was quick to catch the hint, and WrestleTalk got the screenshots straight away.

Kevin Owens' Twitter profile (via WrestleTalk)

The Young Bucks' Twitter profile (via WrestleTalk)

Kevin Owens recently completed five years in WWE

Kevin Owens celebrated five years in WWE last month and posted an emotional video on Twitter. The Prizefighter compared his time in the company to a rollercoaster ride but feels he has had a great career so far.

"Hey, guys. My wife reminded me this morning that five years ago today, something pretty cool happened, and then I got on Twitter, and I saw that a lot of people are reminding me of what happened there as well." Owens continued, "A lot of people remember it very well. And, man, the last five years have been a roller coaster. You know, lots of highs, lots of lows, lots of ups and downs, you get it though, the roller coaster it goes like this -- you get it, right? And the highs are great, but the lows, sometimes they're really hard to take for somebody who cares a lot. And who's very passionate about this, like I am."

Kevin Owens signed off by saying 'onto the next five years,' but given the recent developments, will the former Universal Champion even be in the company for long?

AEW has signed CM Punk, Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson), and Adam Cole in the last few weeks. Could Owens be the next big signing for Tony Khan?

