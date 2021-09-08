Former Universal Champion teases joining AEW and allying with Adam Cole

Kevin Owens tweeted and deleted a cryptic tweet, hinting towards possibly jumping ship to AEW and reforming his alliance with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks.

In the now-deleted tweet, Owens mentioned the coordinates of Mt. Rushmore. Fans were quick to spot that this was a reference to his stable, Mt. Rushmore, with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks before signing with WWE.

Screengrab of Kevin Owens' now-deleted tweet

Earlier today, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Kevin Owens' WWE contract, which was originally set to expire in 2023, will now expire in January 2022. This is because the company restructured the contracts of several stars before the pandemic. Although, it's not yet known why WWE decided to shorten KO's contract.

The above report, combined with Owens' tweet, has led to massive speculation among fans that the current SmackDown star could soon be jumping ship to AEW. It is also worth noting that KO has changed his bio location on Twitter to "almost there".

Adam Cole and Kevin Owens shared the ring in WWE only once

Kevin Owens signed with WWE in 2014 and straightaway became one of the top stars of NXT. He won the NXT Championship a year later from long-time rival Sami Zayn and had an incredible title reign.

By the time Adam Cole signed with WWE in 2017 and started appearing on the Black and Gold brand, Owens had already moved up to the main roster and established himself as a top star. There was a lot of speculation about Cole moving up to the main roster but that never happened and fans never got to see a proper rivalry between the two in WWE.

However, they did face each other once during their time together in the promotion. This happened at TakeOver: WarGames 2019 when Owens made a surprise return to NXT for one night and joined Team Ciampa against The Undisputed Era.

In what was an incredible match, Team Ciampa (Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, and Kevin Owens) defeated The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong).

Also Read

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Kevin Owens possibly joining AEW after his WWE contract expires and joining hands with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks.

Watch Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone break down RAW on Legion of RAW by clicking this link.

Edited by Kaushik Das