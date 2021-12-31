5 dream feuds for Toni Storm outside WWE

Toni Storm shocked the wrestling world by becoming the final WWE release of 2021. The New Zealand native fell short to Charlotte Flair in a SmackDown Women's Championship Match on the Christmas Eve edition of the blue brand, but she asked for her release after feeling burnt out.

Toni Storm came into WWE as a decorated independent star who had won championship gold all around the world. She impacted the first two Mae Young Classic tournaments before winning the NXT UK Women's Championship. However, her call-ups to the main NXT and SmackDown didn't go so well.

The 26-years-old has a perfect look and is an accomplished in-ring performer. There is plenty of potential in a return to the company or beyond. So let's take a look at five dream feuds for Toni Storm outside WWE.

5) Toni Storm vs. Utami Hayashishita

Fans who came across Toni Storm in WWE might not be aware of her extensive history in Japan. She was a mainstay of the World Wonder Ring Stardom as a former SWA World Champion and World of Stardom Champion.

Storm also won the 2017 MVP award for the promotion as well. When looking at Stardom, there's no better opponent than Utami Hayashishita.

The 23-year-old has become Stardom's top star over the last two years. The company has seen various changes in her look and style. Utami has delivered strong headliners in her role and makes for an ideal rival for Toni Storm should she choose to return. They have styles that would mesh well and craft an intriguing feud together.

