5 dream matches for Aleister Black outside WWE

Unfortunately, Aleister Black was listed as one of many WWE releases today. It came as a huge shock to wrestling fans, as he'd just begun what seemed like a storyline with Big E on SmackDown a few weeks ago. He was all set to return to the ring with a new gimmick of "The Dark Father".

Aleister Black had always been a unique presence since debuting in NXT many years ago. His entrance, charisma, and in-ring skills indicated that he was a megastar waiting to burst onto the main event scene.

While he was one of the best superstars to ever grace NXT, he failed to capture that same magic on the main roster. Sadly, WWE creative didn't know what to do with someone like Black, leading to him wallowing in the undercard if he even made it on the show.

Any company on the planet would be lucky to have Aleister Black on their roster. Knowing that we're going to look at five dream matches that we could see from him going forward.

#5 Aleister Black takes on 'The Wrestling God' Moose

At Against All Odds, Moose will challenge Kenny Omega for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. Reportedly, Moose signed a new contract with IMPACT, keeping what would be their top star locked in for a bit longer. Considering that, if Aleister Black spends some time in IMPACT Wrestling, why not go after the big fish?

It didn't take long for Moose to call out the former NXT Champion, so clearly, there's something there. Just picturing Aleister Black countering Moose's Lights Out spear with the Black Mass is enough to get me ready to pay out of pocket for a pay-per-view.

Plus, both of these men have killer entrances. Seriously, check this out.

Moose is this multi-tool multi-sport athlete with all the potential in the world. Aleister Black, if he can keep any aspects of this character, seems to be the opposite of what Moose strives to be. Through Moose's entrance, he seems to be the light in the darkness, the one that deserves the spotlight to be shone on while Black lives in that darkness.

A lot can be done with this feud, and it's something that would surprise anyone that's not giving IMPACT Wrestling a lot of attention as of late.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Amar Anand