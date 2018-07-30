5 Dream matches between main roster and NXT superstars

Shikhar Goyal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.99K // 30 Jul 2018, 14:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

This man might be heading to the main roster soon

WWE has one of the most stacked and talented rosters in the world of pro wrestling. Their roster has never been so skilled than it is now. The roster is divided into three parts: namely flagship shows RAW and SmackDown and development territory NXT. The fact we can't deny is NXT has the most skilled and charismatic wrestlers in comparison to other two flagship shows.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

As NXT has one of the most skilled rosters, the fans have made the list of dream matches they want to see when their favourite NXT stars head to the main roster. Here is the list of dream matches between main roster superstars and NXT stars:

#5. Braun Strowman Vs Lars Sullivan

This will tear the house down if it happens in real

The fans would have gone with Brock Lesnar Vs Lars Sullivan, but they know Brock won't show up. Brock Lesnar Vs Lars Sullivan will never happen Brock might be leaving WWE soon. So let's go with Braun Strowman Vs Lars Sullivan. The match between 'The Monster among men' and 'Monster of NXT'. The battle of Powerslam and The Freak Accident.

There are rumors that Lars Sullivan might be heading to the main roster after SummerSlam. If this happens, the fans would love to see him drafted to Raw and get in a rivalry with Braun Strowman either by attacking him or by costing him his match against Kevin Owens.

The match between the two behemoths will steal the show anytime it happens. If Lars Sullivan is really heading to the main roster, I would love to say it: 'Book it, Vince'.

1 / 5 NEXT