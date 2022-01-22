5 dream matches for Brock Lesnar in WWE after facing Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar will defend his newly won WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley in a much-anticipated contest at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The Beast Incarnate won the coveted title at WWE Day 1 when he overcame four other superstars in a Fatal 5-Way Match that also featured The All-Mighty.

After coming up short on the first night of 2022, Bobby secured his place as the #1 contender on the following episode of RAW by beating Big E, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and Kevin Owens in a Fatal Four-Way contest.

The WWE Universe will look forward to the two behemoths locking horns on January 29. Lesnar's fans will surely hope The Beast can successfully overcome Lashley, but the task will not be easy. The All-Mighty will put all his might into the contest, making it undoubtedly a memorable watch.

That said, if the reigning WWE Champion can conquer Lashley, there will be a host of other superstars looking to come after the title. In this article, we look at five dream matches for Lesnar in WWE after facing Bobby Lashley:

#5 Omos vs. Brock Lesnar

Since parting ways with his former partner AJ Styles, Omos has begun treading on an immensely destructive path as a singles competitor, decimating every opponent.

The seven-foot giant annihilated his former partner on the first RAW of 2022 and has looked unstoppable since. A contest with someone of similar strength like Brock Lesnar will undoubtedly be a dream match.

The seven-foot giant will look to his first reign as WWE Champion if Lesnar still holds the title after his match against Bobby Lashley. The bout between these superstars will undoubtedly be a test of their strengths which the WWE Universe would not want to miss.

