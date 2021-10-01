5 dream matches for Finn Balor outside of WWE

Finn Balor is well and truly one of the finest in-ring storytellers in the world at this time. Despite an impressive record within WWE, it has never felt like Balor has received treatment befitting a talent like his.

His best use has come in the Black and Yellow brand of NXT, where he reigned as NXT champion on two separate occasions and helped to cement the developmental territory as a third brand.

Balor has a rich history outside of WWE, as the founding leader of the super-faction Bullet Club and one of the most decorated junior heavyweights in NJPW history.

The independent scene he left behind has since grown and transcended to heights never thought imaginable since Balor left to join WWE. As a result, there are untold amounts of dream matches the fans could have in store should we ever see the former Prince Devitt return from whence he came.

Here are five potential dream opponents for Finn Balor from outside WWE

#5. Kazuchika Okada vs Finn Balor to settle scores

In Balor, we have someone who departed New Japan before he truly got himself started in the Heavyweight division. Kazuchika Okada, on the other hand, has well and truly stamped his name all over the division and championship alike.

Balor and Okada clashed during the Irishman's attempt at simultaneously holding the Junior Heavyweight and Heavyweight Championships. Despite Bullet Club interference, Okada retained his title. But Balor has emerged victorious on the other two occasions they fought, in 2008 and the G1 Climax in 2013.

Finn Balor and Okada both have scores to settle with each other, and while Balor is 2-1 in official wins and losses, Okada did win a championship clash to deny Balor his number one goal in the Japanese promotion. Maybe we could see them settle their differences one day.

