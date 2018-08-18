5 Dream matches for John Cena before he retires

John Cena is one of the most polarising figures in Wrestling history

John Cena is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. His stay at the top of the company can only be compared to that of Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino. The 16-time World Champion has been the face of the WWE for more than a decade now. But as they say, all good things must come to end and Cena's time as the company's top star is nearing its end with Roman Reigns being propped up as the successor to Cena.

With Cena now moving on to a part-time role and slowly transitioning into a full-time acting career, his days in the WWE are numbered and even the Cenation Leader has alluded to the fact that he won't be wrestling for long.

Over the years, Cena has been the true exemplification of loyalty to one's company. In spite of his various Hollywood commitments, Big Match John has always found time to get back to the ring and has promoted the WWE on every platform he has ever been in.

While we are fully aware of the fact that the man might never leave the WWE and compete for any other wrestling promotion, some of the matches in this list could happen if the other superstar involved in this equation decides to join Vince McMahon & Co.

#5 John Cena Vs Pentagon Jr.

Pentagon Jr(L) and John Cena(R)

Pentagon Jr. Pentagon is one of the top Latin American stars in the business. The former Lucha Underground and Impact World Champion has been a major factor in the recent resurgence of Impact Wrestling. This matches against Austin Aries and Sami Callihan have received unanimous praise from both fans and critics.

With rumors of WWE looking to sign the Mexican Sensation surfacing recently, the odds of this match happening are quite strong if Pentagon does decide to sign with the WWE. He could call Cena out in his first match much like what Kevin Owens did.

With Paul Heyman being free of potentially being freed of his advocating duties after SummerSlam, he could serve as the advocate for Pentagon Jr. And throw a challenge to Cena.

The promos between Heyman and Cena alone will be worth the buck. Given how incredibly talented Pentagon is and Cena's recent track record of putting excellent matches against credible opponents, this one promises to be one heck of a match.

