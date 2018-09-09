5 Dream Matches For The Shield

The Hounds of Justice could face a variety of trios

The Shield has had mixed fortunes during their WWE run. They were the hottest thing going during their initial stint, before Seth Rollins broke the unit up. They briefly reunited last year, but injuries played spoilsport and we will never know what exactly was planned for them, during that particular run. I would imagine that WWE will use this run to compensate for lost time and opportunity.

What are some of the dream matches that WWE could put together for The Hounds of Justice, this time around? I will list 5 trios and a special match, for your reading pleasure. Let me know in the comments what you think of my picks.

Also let me know whom you would like to see The Shield face off against. Your comments are, of course, very valuable indeed.

Here are some matches that I would like to see.

#5 The Shield vs. SAnitY

This could be just the program that SAnitY needs to succeed again

Anyone that has watched NXT for any length of time knows just how good SAnitY can be, if given the chance to prove their worth in the ring. Unfortunately, they have been lost in the shuffle on SmackDown Live, where bigger and more successful names currently rule the roost. I seriously think that a program between The Shield and SAnitY could certainly be money.

What could potentially make this interesting is the X Factor that is Nikki Cross. I would love to see The Shield add a woman to their ranks, to take on the heel faction and even the odds against them. This would be an interesting dynamic and one that's been discussed before.

That aside, the men can put on some breathtaking matches as well. Some matches of a hardcore nature can certainly transpire between the trios.

