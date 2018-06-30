5 Dream matches for WrestleMania 35

There are countless of matches we want to see

WWE WrestleMania 35 is less than a year away, and there are thousands of dream matches we want to witness at The Grandest Stage of them All. From matches like The Undertaker vs Sting and The Club vs The Shield, there are many matches that we would love to see at WrestleMania 35 next year.

We have seen dream matches come true in previous WrestleManias like AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura, Triple H vs Sting, Undertaker vs John Cena and many more, and now fans are wondering what dream match is likely to take place at WrestleMania 35.

Rumours might go around about certain wrestlers or factions joining the WWE soon, which means if planned correctly, we may see one of the biggest WrestleManias in history go down sooner than later. We're dying for cross-promotion matches between WWE & ROH, and WWE & NJPW.

Even though that is unlikely possible to happen any time soon, there are still matches we want to see take place at the 'Showcase of the Immotals' in 2019.

#5 Finn Balor vs AJ Styles

This could main event WrestleMania

Yes! Finn Balor and AJ Styles faced-off at WWE TLC last year in December, but at that time Finn Balor as the Demon King was scheduled to face Bray Wyatt instead, who was not cleared to compete. WWE made an option of having AJ Styles replace Bray Wyatt and face Finn one on one with Balor coming out victorious.

AJ Styles was a replacement in the match and we would still love to see these two put on another amazing performance at WrestleMania, but this time there will be an angle and promos, perhaps a heel turn for Finn or vice versa. WWE fans are yet to see these two not only give us a WrestleMania worthy match but this has to go on to the record books as one of the greatest matches of all time.

We know the athletic abilities of these two superstars and their capabilities, with AJ Styles' amazing in-ring promo and manoeuvres. They could even throw in the WWE championship and make it a championship match with Finn coming out victorious in his long-awaited Demon King persona. The former Bullet Club members are arguably one of the best wrestlers in the world right now and having them wrestle at WrestleMania is icing on the cake.