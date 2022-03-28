5 dream matches we never got to see with Triple H

Triple H has officially retired from in-ring competition, ending one of the most memorable careers in WWE history. The Game has taken part in countless classic feuds and matches throughout his illustrious career. However, he has also had a handful of encounters that will be left unfulfilled.

The King of Kings has his fingerprints all over the current WWE roster. Many current stars have gone through NXT or are working directly with the company, thanks in large part to The Game.

It makes the fact that some of these competitors will never be able to face their mentor a little disappointing. There are also those who have teased showdowns with him in the past that will now remain as unfulfilled wrestling dreams.

In this article, let's take a look at five dream matches we never got to see with Triple H.

#5. Triple H vs. Tommaso Ciampa was a match we never got to see

Wrestling Resource - The Sportster @WrestlingSheet "This is not the end of Tommaso Ciampa. This is the beginning."

- Triple H



- Triple H “This is not the end of Tommaso Ciampa. This is the beginning.” - Triple H https://t.co/N18qyxXMAq

Tommaso Ciampa has become the lifeblood of the NXT brand. The superstar formerly known as 'The Blackheart' has become an anchor for the 2.0 rebrand and seems destined to finally make the move up to RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania weekend.

However, a dream match with The Cerebral Assassin will never be left on the table for him to fulfill when he makes the move to the main roster.

Ciampa has been closely associated with Triple H since coming to the company. The Game was the reason why the former two-time NXT Champion was signed to the promotion in the first place.

They even look similar now with their bald heads and beard combos. This would have been the main event of any pay-per-view or a high-profile Mania encounter.

#4. Triple H vs. AJ Styles could've been a WrestleMania worthy feud

Around every WrestleMania season, AJ Styles goes looking to check out some dream matches off his bucket list with WWE legends. The Phenomenal One has been able to face The Undertaker in a Boneyard Match. He has also faced Shane McMahon and even Chris Jericho in his first Mania match. This year, he faces the Rated R Superstar Edge.

Another icon of the squared circle who could have been a perfect WrestleMania opponent is HHH.

Styles is the kind of performer who can step up in these types of situations and is the ideal opponent for The Game during the latter stages of his career. This would have ranked highly on HHH's lengthy list of classics.

#3. Triple H vs. Kevin Owens was a match made in wrestling heaven

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "Triple H has been incredible to me and my career and my life. Anytime he needs anything from me, I'm there."

- Kevin Owens

(via Rebellious Noise)



- Kevin Owens

(via Rebellious Noise) “Triple H has been incredible to me and my career and my life. Anytime he needs anything from me, I’m there.”- Kevin Owens(via Rebellious Noise) https://t.co/Knu9uujdkr

In 2016, Triple H helped Kevin Owens win his first Universal Championship. Despite being the top heel of the RAW brand following this, fans never got to see Owens and HHH associated on television.

The Game was responsible for bringing KO into the promotion and immediately making him one of the top stars of his NXT brand.

With this relationship being based on reality, it would have been a slam dunk for the two to meet inside the squared circle. This match would have been worthy of main eventing any major show.

Owens has a brawling style that would have meshed well with The Game to create a memorable spectacle.

#2. Triple H vs. Finn Balor would have been an engaging affair

Another NXT stalwart who never got the chance to face The Game is Finn Balor.

The former Prince Devitt came into WWE in 2014 and was immediately pushed as one of the mainstays of the NXT brand. Within a year, he had won the NXT Championship and held it for 292 days.

After a stint on the main roster didn't pan out too well, Balor returned to the brand and soon became a two-time champion.

With Triple H's love of Finn Balor, this is another bout that should have been a no-brainer. Balor is among the best in-ring workers and could do the heavy lifting to create magic with The Game.

#1. Triple H vs. Cody Rhodes could've happened during Rhodes' first stint in WWE

This should come as no surprise for appearing in the top spot. Cody Rhodes has made references and teases about HHH for years.

The American Nightmare's iconic entrance in the first All Elite Wrestling event, Double Or Nothing, in 2019, saw him break an HHH-esque throne with his signature sledgehammer.

With Rhodes leaving AEW and rumored to return to WWE, this is a dream match that will never see its culmination. It remains up there with Sting vs. The Undertaker as a match that could have made wrestling history but will not.

