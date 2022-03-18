WWE Hall of Famer questions WWE's build for Cody Rhodes' possible WrestleMania return

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently questioned WWE's strategy when it comes to the way it has handled the expected return of Cody Rhodes.

In what has been the worst kept secret in wrestling, many outlets have reported that The American Nightmare will come back to WWE. Some reports suggest that the former AEW star will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T argued that WWE does not need to do a big build for Rhodes' potential arrival, given the star power that the AEW co-founder possesses.

“It’s got to be something that’s on the marquee that I can look at and say, ‘I got to see this. Cody Rhodes back, Seth Rollins, this could be the match of the year. I’ve got to see it,'" said Booker T. "It’s one of those type of deals. For me, there’s no advertisement gone into Cody Rhodes being at WrestleMania facing anyone. That right there, I just don’t see WWE doing that.” H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Many fans expected Rhodes to appear on WWE RAW last week because the show was held in AEW's hometown of Jacksonville. Instead, The American Nightmare was nowhere to be found.

Booker T believes Cody Rhodes needs to return soon

Rhodes' return to WWE would be a huge moment in the wrestling world. In the same podcast, Booker T pointed out how the company is running out of time to book Rhodes for WrestleMania.

“We are going to find out here relatively quick, if Cody is coming back," Booker T continued. “Because WrestleMania is upon us, WrestleMania is just a couple of weeks out. My thing is this: if he’s coming, dammit, he better get on board. He better get on this ride, because brother, the train is pulling out of the station. If he ain’t on board, his ass is going to get left behind.” H/T Wrestling Inc

Rhodes hasn't posted anything on his social media accounts to suggest that his return to WWE is imminent.

With only two weeks of television left before WrestleMania, WWE will have to act fast if the company hopes to feature The American Nightmare at the biggest show of the year.

