5 dream matches for Pentagón Jr. in WWE if he joins the company

Pentagón Jr is a former Lucha Underground champion

Pentagón Jr. is a big name in pro wrestling and one of the top Latin American stars in the business. He is wrestling everywhere and plays important roles in Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, AAA and many more.

With rumors of WWE looking to sign the Latin American star surfacing recently, we can expect him to join WWE in near future.

When he joins WWE there are lots of dream matches are waiting for him. Here are five dream matches that should happen if he joins WWE.

#5 Seth Rollins

No doubt Seth Rollins is heavily popular amongst the WWE Universe. A match between these same sized and quickly paced superstars has the credibility to main event any pay-per-view.

Seth Rollins calls an open challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Raw and Pentagón Jr. responded him as a challenger, same as Sami Zayn responded to John Cena's US Open Challenge.

His arrival will be welcomed by most of the WWE Universe for sure and his charisma will definitely add his fans list once he steps up in a WWE ring.

#4 Pentagón Jr. Vs John Cena

John Cena is one of the polarizing figures in WWE history. The 16-time World Champion has been the face of the WWE for more than a decade now and his recent track record of putting excellent matches against AJ Styles, Seth Rollins always promises a strong match.

The feud between Pentagón Jr and John Cena will be a big money contest where you can expect some awesome promos. If Pentagón shows up with a manager then it will become a dream scenario for any wrestling fan in the world.

The match between them will no doubt be a technical masterpiece.

