5 Dream matches we could see at WWE Evolution

Top 5 / Top 10
7.25K   //    07 Aug 2018, 01:27 IST

WWE Evolution could be monumental
WWE Evolution could be monumental

Ever since the announcement of WWE's first ever all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution, speculation has been rife about what possible matches we may see at the monumental event.

Streaming live on the WWE Network, the first ever all-women’s exclusive pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, October 28th from NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York--and several Superstars, past and present, have already been confirmed for the showcase of women's talent.

We know the show will feature Women’s Championship Matches from Monday Night RAW, SmackDown Live, NXT and NXT UK, as well as the final of the Mae Young Classic 2018--however, the question remains as to what dream matches could we see at the event? Could we perhaps see some once-in-a-lifetime clashes of past vs present/future?

Well, here's hoping that's the case, because the first ever Women's Royal Rumble teased some incredible things that could definitely be developed for the Evolution PPV. We know that WWE loves to go big with first-evers and make everything as grand as it can possibly be, so the possibilities for this show are endless.

Here are my top five matches that would make WWE Evolution even bigger than promised if announced--

#5 The Bella Twins vs The IIconics

So, the Bella Twins don't really count as "past" as neither Nikki nor Brie is retired. In fact, the pair were two of the final three in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble, however when you think of matches they could just slot into this event, there's not a great deal of obvious options without bringing the twins back to WWE; imminently to start building a story.

One nifty match the pair could compete in would definitely be against a duo who, at times, are akin to the heel Bellas reincarnated and amplified times ten.

The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, have been essentially a heel throwback since arriving in WWE, honing their craft in NXT and making a huge impact on SmackDown Live.

With the pair essentially costing Charlotte the SmackDown Women's Championship on their debut, the duo have shown their dangerous side as well.

A face Nikki and Brie Bella vs heel IIconics could be incredibly entertaining, to say the least!

Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
