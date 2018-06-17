5 Dream Matches WWE Can Still Give Us In 2018

Here's a look at 5 dream matches the WWE can still gives us in 2018.

Will a low blow come Bryan's way?

2018 has been a topsy-turvy year for WWE so far. They've put on some great shows and they've put on shows that left a lot to be desired.

The big events have been considerable successes, as we had a wonderful Royal Rumble, a fun Greatest Royal Rumble and an above average Wrestlemania. But for each of those shows, we also got a Backlash that was a disservice to the WWE Universe.

Considering the wealth of talent WWE has at its disposal, the company should be putting on stellar shows day-in, day-out.

However, that is not the case and while there are a number of reasons for that happening, but there is no denying that the quality of the shows doesn't consistently match up to the quality of the roster.

#5 Daniel Bryan vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

In 2004 on the independent scene, a young Daniel Bryan (known as the American Dragon back then) competed in a series of tag-team matches.

One of his opponents was Shinsuke Nakamura. 14 years have passed since then and the two never faced-off in the ring again.

That is not entirely true as the two faced each other in a dark match after 205 Live which ended in disqualification after Nakamura hit Bryan with a low-blow.

These two deserve better than a five-minute match in front of a half-empty arena. What if these two were to have a feud for real?

Nakamura's feud with Styles is winding down and their Last Man Standing match at Money in the Bank will hopefully be the last time the two wrestle one another for a while.

Nakamura going after Bryan can serve the most basic purpose of getting Nakamura some real heat.

Bryan is the most loved babyface in WWE and audiences are almost protective of him. Making him a victim of Nakamura's sneak attacks and low-blows will get Nakamura explosive heat and the two are bound to have fantastic matches with each other.