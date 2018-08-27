Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 dream NXT vs WWE main roster matches

Sagnik Monga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.28K   //    27 Aug 2018, 22:40 IST

The Undisputed Era
Gone are the days when WWE NXT used to be just a developmental and grooming brand for upcoming wrestlers on their journey to the main roster. Today, under the expertise of Triple H, the yellow brand is touching new heights with each Takeover outshining the previous one.

A plethora of talented NXT wrestlers are not getting the opportunity to break into RAW or SmackDown Live, thanks to a continuous influx of young talent, and mismanagement of performers on both the brands.

What if the gears shift in such a way that NXT tries to invade the main roster? A couple of dream matches can be set between the superstars of NXT and RAW/SmackDown. The WWE Universe will be in for a treat if such an invasion takes place. The dynamics of the company will change, and multiple new storylines will take their form.

With all said and done, here are five NXT vs WWE main roster dream matches.

Honourable mentions:

#1 Ricochet vs AJ Styles

#2 Kassius Ohno vs Cesaro

#3 Pete Dunne vs The Miz

#5 Keith Lee vs Braun Strowman

Bask in his glory
After many rumours and speculations, indie star Keith Lee has finally made his way to WWE. One of the most beloved and adored athletes of independent wrestling, Lee received a thunderous ovation from the WWE Universe in his debut match on NXT.

While it is still unknown as to how long the officials will keep him on the yellow brand, it's just a matter of time before Keith Lee gets an opportunity to shine on the main roster as well. There are a plethora of wrestlers for him to work with, but one name that stands out is The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.

Both Strowman and Keith are gigantic wrestlers who can move around with utmost agility and swiftness. A match of this magnitude will have fans sitting on the edge of their seats to see what damage the two superstars can cause against one another.

