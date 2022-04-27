5 dream opponents for Brock Lesnar outside WWE

Ever since his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021, Brock Lesnar has overhauled his character. He's managed to tap into his personality and has come into his own as a babyface. Without Paul Heyman by his side, Lesnar has also shown that he's capable of being an excellent promo.

The Beast Incarnate's feud with Roman Reigns that culminated at WrestleMania 38 was one of WWE's best programs in recent memory, elevating both performers. He's now in need of a new opponent and program to sink his teeth into.

With that being said, let's step into the world of fantasy and take a look at five dream opponents for Brock Lesnar outside WWE:

#5 Brock Lesnar vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Over the years, Tomohiro Ishii has become a cult favorite and has developed a reputation as one of the best wrestlers on the planet. He's carved out a niche for himself with his hard-hitting style of work, which involves stiff chops and an array of powerful strikes.

The former ROH World Television Champion's matches with the likes of Kazuchika Okada and Katsuyori Shibata are among the best in recent NJPW history. He would undoubtedly mesh with Brock Lesnar and be able to create magic with the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

#4 Brock Lesnar vs. Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is an excellent performer

The Beast Incarnate has excelled at working with opponents who can take spectacular bumps and then use a range of athletic maneuvers to counter him. It creates a nice juxtaposition between Lesnar and his opponent, setting up a David vs. Goliath story.

Kenny Omega has proven to be an outstanding wrestler on numerous occasions throughout his career. The Cleaner's popularity has also increased during his run with AEW, and he is now one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling.

He's also coming into his own on the microphone and has the chops needed to have a memorable program with Lesnar.

#3 Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Moxley

Moxley smashes Lesnar with a steel chair

When The Shield broke up in 2014, it was Jon Moxley who had the most momentum. His charisma and promos set him apart, making him one of the most entertaining characters in professional wrestling. However, he was derailed by inconsistent booking and soon found himself stranded in the mid-card.

At WrestleMania 32, the former WWE Champion had a chance to prove himself when he took on Brock Lesnar in a Street Fight. The fans had high expectations heading into the show but the match simply fizzled out. Moxley later revealed in interviews that Lesnar just wasn't receptive to his ideas.

This narrative thread provides the foundation for a dream match between the two. Moxley is now a far bigger star than before and has proven he is a master at putting on brutal matches. If The Purveyor of Violence and The Beast Incarnate meet again at WrestleMania, the outcome could be very different.

#2 Brock Lesnar vs. Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson turned heel to defeat AJ Styles and win the WWE title on the November 13, 2018, episode of SmackDown. This meant that he was automatically inserted into a Champion vs. Champion match with Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, giving the fans a match they'd been dreaming of. The two stars didn't disappoint as they put on one of the best matches of the year.

Ever since joining to AEW, Danielson has been unleashed in the ring and portrays a different character. The American Dragon is professional wrestling's answer to Royce Gracie, a violent badass who topples foes of all sizes with his impeccable technique.

Given his excellent chemistry with Lesnar, this version of Danielson could have an even better match with The Beast Incarnate.

#1 Brock Lesnar vs. CM Punk

In the last few months of CM Punk's run, he took on Brock Lesnar in a no-disqualification match at SummerSlam 2013. The Beast Incarnate decided to take matters into his own hands after the Chicago native's acrimonious split with Paul Heyman.

Punk and Lesnar stole the show, putting on the best bout on a loaded card. This was a true underdog story, where The Straight Edge Superstar overcame an early onslaught and put himself on the precipice of a victory. However, he fell short after interference from Heyman.

Ever since his return to professional wrestling with AEW, Punk has proven that he's one of the best minds in the industry when left to his own devices. Inspired by Bret Hart, he has shown his mastery of the art of storytelling. He would undoubtedly relish the opportunity to take on Lesnar again.

