5 dream opponents for AJ Styles

Mayank Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.91K   //    13 Aug 2018, 16:25 IST

AJ Styles talks about his dream match against Shaun Michaels

AJ Styles has been on a great run ever since he signed with the WWE. The Phenomenal One has been the face of SmackDown since the latter part of 2016. He has defeated stars like John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Shane McMahon, Jinder Mahal and many more.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

But here are 5 dream matches that would tear the house down if they make this happen.

#1 AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins

WWE SummerSlam 2015
Seth Rollins

With AJ and Rollins having similar wrestling styles and techniques, nearly equal levels of charisma and popularity among fans, this is a treat for every wrestling fan. From AJ's Pele kick, styles clash, 450 splash and phenomenal forearm to Seth's enzuigiri, ripcord knee, frog splash and curb stomp, this is a match that would keep us entertained until its over.

2. AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan


WWE Smackdown Live Tour In Durban
Daniel Bryan

Though we got a glimpse of how this match would be like on an episode of Smackdown live, we never got to see a clear winner. With these two being the top babyfaces on the blue brand, it is hard to cheer for just one of them.

There are no words to describe how amazing it would be to see Bryan's technical wrestling skills in conjunction with AJ's fast-paced maneuvers.


1 / 4 NEXT
Mayank Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
