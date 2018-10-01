5 dream opponents for AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 35

WWE Champion AJ Styles

AJ Styles is enjoying a great time in his career. The former Mr.TNA carried Impact Wrestling on his shoulders for over a decade and ever since he made his debut at the Royal Rumble 2016, he is on a roll. Few would have expected him to make his mark in WWE, even the man himself never believed he would fit the WWE mould.

AJ has wrestled in the previous three Wrestlemanias, his first being against 'Y2J' Chris Jericho and his second being an unsanctioned match against Shane Mcmahon. The WWE Championship 'Dream Match' against Shinsuke Nakamura was honestly very underwhelming, considering the fact that AJ and Shinsuke have already battled a 5-star classic in NJPW.

None the less, we can expect Styles to captivate us with his performances and here are five opponents that would be perfect for the 'Phenomenal One' for the greatest show of shows.

#5. Daniel Bryan vs Samoa Joe(C) vs AJ Styles

Imagine this match-up. With the possibility of Samoa Joe winning the WWE Championship and the No.1 Contender's match between The Miz and Daniel Bryan at the Super Show Down coming up, this match is highly possible. Daniel Bryan has lost his last two matches against The Miz.

It would be logical to let Bryan win the No.1 Contender-ship and face Samoa Joe in the coming months. Styles can take a break from the title picture for the time being, letting the dynamics between The Miz, Bryan and Samoa Joe settle. AJ can either win the Royal Rumble (which is very unlikely) or an Elimination Chamber match before Wrestlemania to insert himself into the Title match.

This would be a mouth-watering contest between the best veterans of the business. Regardless of which man wins the match, the audience can expect one hell of a spectacle.

