Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 dream opponents for AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 35

Biplab Nath
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.14K   //    01 Oct 2018, 09:43 IST

Enter captio
WWE Champion AJ Styles

AJ Styles is enjoying a great time in his career. The former Mr.TNA carried Impact Wrestling on his shoulders for over a decade and ever since he made his debut at the Royal Rumble 2016, he is on a roll. Few would have expected him to make his mark in WWE, even the man himself never believed he would fit the WWE mould.

AJ has wrestled in the previous three Wrestlemanias, his first being against 'Y2J' Chris Jericho and his second being an unsanctioned match against Shane Mcmahon. The WWE Championship 'Dream Match' against Shinsuke Nakamura was honestly very underwhelming, considering the fact that AJ and Shinsuke have already battled a 5-star classic in NJPW.

None the less, we can expect Styles to captivate us with his performances and here are five opponents that would be perfect for the 'Phenomenal One' for the greatest show of shows.

#5. Daniel Bryan vs Samoa Joe(C) vs AJ Styles

Imagine this match-up. With the possibility of Samoa Joe winning the WWE Championship and the No.1 Contender's match between The Miz and Daniel Bryan at the Super Show Down coming up, this match is highly possible. Daniel Bryan has lost his last two matches against The Miz.

It would be logical to let Bryan win the No.1 Contender-ship and face Samoa Joe in the coming months. Styles can take a break from the title picture for the time being, letting the dynamics between The Miz, Bryan and Samoa Joe settle. AJ can either win the Royal Rumble (which is very unlikely) or an Elimination Chamber match before Wrestlemania to insert himself into the Title match.

This would be a mouth-watering contest between the best veterans of the business. Regardless of which man wins the match, the audience can expect one hell of a spectacle.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 Seth Rollins AJ Styles
Biplab Nath
CONTRIBUTOR
5 dream opponents for AJ Styles after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 best opponents for Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 35 
RELATED STORY
3 Dream Opponents for The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
5 potential matches we could see at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 best possible opponents for the Undertaker at...
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Opponents For Shawn Michaels At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Huge Possible WWE Dream Matches That Could Happen At...
RELATED STORY
3 best opponents for Shawn Michaels if he decides to...
RELATED STORY
3 best matches for Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
The Best Match for each Championship at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us