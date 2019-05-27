5 Dream opponents for Jon Moxley in NJPW

Jon Moxley is headed to NJPW

Less than 24 hours after his monumental debut for All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose has taken to social media and has once again shaken the world of Professional Wrestling by confirming that the former WWE Champion is now all set to appear with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

For months now, IWGP US Champion, Juice Robinson has been tormented by a mysterious 'Time's Up' video and earlier today, Moxley posted the very familiar clip on his Twitter and also tagged NJPW as well. Later on, New Japan Pro Wrestling themselves confirmed the news, by claiming that Moxley will indeed make his promotional debut on the 5th of June at the finals of the on-going of Best of Super Juniors.

Now, as we know, Moxley has his sights set on another former WWE star in the form of Juice Robinson and his IWGP US Championship. However, with the former WWE Champion now set to make his NJPW debut, the options are indeed endless for the man once known as 'The Lunatic Fringe'.

Therefore, here are five potential opponents for Jon Moxley in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

#5 Minoru Suzuki

Minoru Suzuki

With Jon Moxley now set to make his debut for NJPW, fans on social media are eagerly hoping for one match and one particular dream match only, that is, a showdown between two of the wildest brawlers in the game in the form of Moxley and Minoru Suzuki.

Moxley, as we know, has established himself as one of the wildest in-ring competitors of all time and Suzuki, on the other hand, is an absolute sadist who likes to hurt people more than anything.

A clash between these two and that too in an NJPW ring would be a crazy fight. Expect MiSu and Mox to hurt each other really bad if they ever come face-to-face in a ring.

