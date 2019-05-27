×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jon Moxley News: Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose is NPJW bound [VIDEO]

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
News
305   //    27 May 2019, 11:31 IST

Jox Moxley is heading to Japan
Jox Moxley is heading to Japan

What's the story?

Jon Moxley, formerly known as WWE’s Dean Ambrose, immediately made an impact at AEW Double or Nothing by attacking Chris Jericho, the referee, and Kenny Omega in his first non-WWE appearance since departing last month.

Well, it doesn't look like the former WWE Champion will be holding back or committing to anything too quickly with Mox seemingly confirming he'll also be heading to Japan in his second teaser video.

In case you didn't know…

Dean Ambrose left WWE when his contract with the company expired at the end of April 2019 with WWE confirming the former WWE Champion's departure back in January following the Royal Rumble.

Moxley teased an appearance at AEW's Double or Nothing in May with a viral video before his shock appearance after the Chris Jericho vs Kenny Omega match on the show. Mox would emerge from the crowd to attack both men.

Posters have now emerged online showing Jon Moxley, formerly Dean Ambrose, on a non-WWE poster for the first time since leaving the company, confirming a match against Pentagon Jr. for Northeast Wrestling in New York. WWE's Renee Young, Moxley's wife, is also booked on the show.

The heart of the matter

Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose, now wrestling under his previous moniker of Jon Moxley, has released another teaser video on Twitter, this time seemingly confirming that he'll be appearing at NJPW's June 5th show in Ryogoku Kokugikan, AKA Ryogoku Sumo Hall, Tokyo.

What's next?

Jon Moxley has been confirmed for a match with Pentagon Jr. in August, and is scheduled to compete at Fyter Fest in June - but it looks like his next appearance may very well be in Japan in just over a week!

Where would you like to see Jon Moxley next? Let us know in the comments.

Tags:
NJPW Dean Ambrose
Advertisement
Real reason why Dean Ambrose is now Jon Moxley
RELATED STORY
Dean Ambrose News: Former WWE star reacts to the incredible return of Jon Moxley
RELATED STORY
Dean Ambrose News: Jon Moxley makes first public appearance since leaving WWE
RELATED STORY
3 Explanations why Dean Ambrose may return to WWE as Jon Moxley
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Dean Ambrose returns as Jon Moxley
RELATED STORY
Who is Jon Moxley?
RELATED STORY
5 Things Dean Ambrose secretly told us through the new Jon Moxley video
RELATED STORY
5 Incredible things you didn't know about Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose)
RELATED STORY
Will Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley show up at AEW Double or Nothing?
RELATED STORY
Dean Ambrose News: Top AEW star teases a match with Jon Moxley 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us