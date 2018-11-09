5 Dream Opponents for The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35

The Undertaker is a legend

For more than a quarter century The Undertaker has been entertaining generations of wrestling fans with his supernatural gimmick. His in-ring and promo skills have always captured the attention of fans. He has performed at the top in WWE for almost 30 years now.

The Undertaker is one of the most legendary characters ever produced by the WWE. The Phenom's most famous accomplishment is his streak. He had 21 straight victories at the Show of Shows. However, this streak was broken by Brock Lesnar in 2014 at Wrestlemania 30.

The Undertaker holds the record for most Wrestlemania victories with 24 wins. He has lost only two matches at the Show of Shows with his first loss in the one-on-one match against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 30 and the second one to Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33.

Most people thought that the match against Reigns was his last match but The Undertaker returned at Wrestlemania 34 and had a match against John Cena. The Undertaker has appeared a couple of times after Wrestlemania 34 and is working on a part-time schedule.

It is highly possible that The Undertaker will have a match at Wrestlemania 35. In this article, we will take a look at 5 dream opponents for The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35. So let's begin.

#5 John Cena

Cena forced the Undertaker to come out of retirement

The Undertaker came out of his rumoured retirement this year to battle John Cena at Wrestlemania 34. Before this match, Cena cut great promos and hyped up the fans for the match but the Undertaker didn't respond to Cena.

However, The Deadman appeared at Wrestlemania 34 and accepted Cena's challenge.

This was a dream match for a lot of the fans and the fans expected that this match will tear the house down but the match was a disappointment. Undertaker squashed Cena in just two minutes. Since then Cena has been working as a part-timer.

This rivalry looks like it's not over. A match with proper build up is required to conclude this rivalry and that match could happen at Wrestlemania 35. The fans will love to see these two men once again face each other and this match is definitely best for business. And also considering the fall in viewership of WWE this match could bring back a lot of old fans.

One thing is sure that if 'The Undertaker vs John Cena' happens at Wrestlemania 35, it will certainly tear the house down.

