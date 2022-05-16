5 dream rivalries for MJF in WWE

MJF is one of the top stars of AEW and one of the most despicable heels in professional wrestling. The 26-year-old talent continues to reference the fact that he'll be a free agent when his All Elite contract is up, even talking about potentially going to WWE. In fact, he is even rumored to be frustrated with his current contract.

If Maxwell Jacob Friedman was to make the jump to World Wrestling Entertainment, there could be a plethora of stars he could work with.

With WWE having so many former world champions and top names on their roster, there are some intriguing possibilities with whom he could have rivalries.

Below are five dream rivalries for him in WWE.

#5. MJF's rivalry with Cody Rhodes could be renewed

Most dream rivalries for the brash star in WWE would see him up against first-time-ever opponents. In this case, however, one notable rivalry could be Maxwell Friedman taking on a former friend and rival, Cody Rhodes.

For those unaware, the duo initially had a friendly dynamic that turned sour. A stipulation for Cody Rhodes vs. Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship was that if Cody lost, he could never challenge for the title again.

Rhodes' supposed friend MJF would throw in the towel for the former in that match, causing him to lose, and then assaulted him afterward. This prevented The American Nightmare from ever getting a shot at the gold again.

Since returning to WWE, Rhodes has made it clear that his goal is to capture the world title. Imagine a storyline where Cody finally wins the WWE Championship, only for MJF to attempt to rain on his parade once again. Whether their past history will be acknowledged or not, there could be an excellent rivalry waiting in the wings.

#4. The Miz and MJF are already frequently compared to one another

The person MJF is most often compared to in all of professional wrestling is The Miz. This was even referenced on AEW television by CM Punk, who called Friedman a "less famous Miz." The arrogance both men give off is almost second to none.

While generally, the formula in pro wrestling is to have two arrogant, dastardly heels unite, it is very possible the opposite occurs between these two.

Their egos are just too big. Neither man would take a backseat to the other. Both would want all of the attention, spotlight, and money. This would inevitably lead to a clash and one that'd be highly compelling for the WWE Universe.

#3. MJF and Kevin Owens could be friends turned enemies

Kevin Owens may want the fight

When Kevin Owens' contract was set to expire, fans expected him to leave WWE. While that didn't happen, it didn't stop the wrestling community from fantasizing about what Owens could have done and who he could have competed against in other promotions. MJF and KO interacting was something many were particularly excited to see.

If the brash young Friedman were to join WWE, that dream rivalry may be realized. Both men are charismatic talkers - and like with many on this list, neither is afraid to break some rules along the way. The parallels between Kevin Owens and Maxwell could lead to some hilarious attempts by the pair to out-villain the other.

A storyline with Kevin Owens would also benefit MJF for a few reasons. Owens is a popular figure who regularly has television and mic time. Additionally, he is excellent at making his opponents seem credible - regardless of their size, age, or experience level.

#2. The Phenomenal One and MJF could go at it

The Phenomenal AJ Styles

In 2016, AJ Styles shocked the world when he showed up in the Royal Rumble match. After years in TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling), New Japan, and the independent scene, he finally arrived in the biggest wrestling company in the world.

Since then, he has had a WWE Hall of Fame caliber career with numerous championships and accolades.

If Maxwell Jacob Friedman were to join WWE, he'd be in a similar position. Presumably debuting on the main roster immediately, Friedman would be a star made elsewhere. Who better to welcome him into the fold than the man who was in the same boat years prior?

Styles is a fantastic competitor in the ring, and the veteran could no doubt showcase the best of the rising star. The Phenomenal One could also help him adjust to the WWE presentation.

Styles' matches against John Cena really solidified him as a top heel in WWE, and the former WWE Champion could pave the way forward by doing the same for Friedman.

#1. MJF could test himself against The Tribal Chief

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns

The biggest challenge for Friedman, if he were to come to WWE, would be the Head of the Table. Roman Reigns is the top dog in the company for good reason, and a feud against him is a dream come true for every superstar.

The promos between MJF and Reigns would be incredible. The Big Dog would surely be offended by Friedman's nonchalance towards him. Perhaps even more intriguing would be the interaction between Maxwell and Roman's Special Counsel, Paul Heyman.

Regardless of who plays the babyface or the heel, Maxwell Jacob Freidman interacting with the biggest star in the company and The Bloodline would be a must-see on television.

Edited by Debottam Saha