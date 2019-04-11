×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Early Prediction's for the winner of the women's 2019 Money in the Bank

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.26K   //    11 Apr 2019, 14:43 IST

Image result for wwe womens mitb briefcase

Money in the Bank has become one of the marquee events on the WWE calendar, as the Money in the Bank Ladder Match is often one of the more interesting bouts of the year, and allows the WWE to elevate young performers that otherwise may not get the chance.

It's done so much for so many performers, and after Alexa Bliss and Carmella have taken the first two bouts, the WWE have plenty of choices for #3, and if they use it wisely, they could create a star for years to come.

So without further ado, read along as we look to the Money in the Bank PPV and analyze the top 5 options for the WWE and to who they should crown Ms. Money in the Bank for the year 2019.

#5 Ruby Riott

Image result for ruby riott wwe

The Riott Squad are one of the most entertaining stars of the WWE right now, as Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan are all incredible talents, but together, they make what could be an unstoppable group if booked properly. While all three have the talent, the leader and namesake, Ruby Riott has everything the WWE look for, and with her unique look, it's about time they give her the push she deserves.

It would be a major mistake for the WWE to break them up in the superstar shakeup, because they're so good together, but as we've seen with Kofi Kingston, a group working together to get someone to the top is very effective, and we could see the same thing here.

The WWE need to give the Riott Squad some momentum in the near future, and working together to get Ruby to the top makes complete sense, and with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce holding the Tag Team Championships, The Squad could look to reign supreme over all of WWE in 2019.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Money in the Bank Alexa Bliss Ember Moon
Nathan Smith
ANALYST
5 early predictions for the winner of the 2019 Men's Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
Money in The Bank 2018 - Predicting the outcome of each match
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the bank 2019 | Dream match card
RELATED STORY
WWE : Money In The Bank 2019 Fantasy Booking
RELATED STORY
Predicting the other 6 qualifiers for the women's Money in the Bank Ladder match
RELATED STORY
5 shortest Money in the Bank Ladder matches of all-time
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Kevin Owens should win the Money In The Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Quickest Money in the Bank cash ins
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Money In the Bank winners of all time
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who have held the Money in the Bank briefcase for the shortest time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us