5 Early Prediction's for the winner of the women's 2019 Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank has become one of the marquee events on the WWE calendar, as the Money in the Bank Ladder Match is often one of the more interesting bouts of the year, and allows the WWE to elevate young performers that otherwise may not get the chance.

It's done so much for so many performers, and after Alexa Bliss and Carmella have taken the first two bouts, the WWE have plenty of choices for #3, and if they use it wisely, they could create a star for years to come.

So without further ado, read along as we look to the Money in the Bank PPV and analyze the top 5 options for the WWE and to who they should crown Ms. Money in the Bank for the year 2019.

#5 Ruby Riott

The Riott Squad are one of the most entertaining stars of the WWE right now, as Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan are all incredible talents, but together, they make what could be an unstoppable group if booked properly. While all three have the talent, the leader and namesake, Ruby Riott has everything the WWE look for, and with her unique look, it's about time they give her the push she deserves.

It would be a major mistake for the WWE to break them up in the superstar shakeup, because they're so good together, but as we've seen with Kofi Kingston, a group working together to get someone to the top is very effective, and we could see the same thing here.

The WWE need to give the Riott Squad some momentum in the near future, and working together to get Ruby to the top makes complete sense, and with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce holding the Tag Team Championships, The Squad could look to reign supreme over all of WWE in 2019.

