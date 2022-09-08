5 way too early predictions for the Men's 2023 Royal Rumble match

WWE announced that the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live event will take place in San Antonio at the prestigious Alamodome on January 28, 2023. This marks the fourth time that the show has been held in San Antonio, and the third time at the venue.

It's still way too early for the Rumble season, but there is perhaps no time for a more exciting one for the wrestling community. The surprises, shocks and spectacles make the event a must-watch every year. With WWE entering a new era under Triple H and company, the excitement will be through the roof.

Among the fans who are already pumped are us. Even though nobody asked for this, we present five possible and way-too-early predictions for the Men's 2023 Royal Rumble match.

#5 On our list of extremely early predictions for the Men's 2023 Royal Rumble match: There will be at least one celebrity appearance

Non-WWE personnel could very much be a part of the Rumble

Part-timers and wrestling legends almost always show up during the Royal Rumble season, but we are going one better and stating that there will be proper celebrities coming this time. WWE has had some incredible celebrity appearances recently, and we expect one or more of them to show up in the 30-Man extravaganza.

From Johnny Knoxville to Bad Bunny and from Tyson Fury to Jake Paul (hey, nothing is stopping WWE from getting Logan's brother on board), there is no shortage of options for WWE to look at. Any of these illustrious men (and Jake Paul) could show up at the Rumble match and throw down with the best the WWE roster has to offer.

#4 Bobby Lashley will put in an Iron Man performance

Bobby could put in another mega performance ArE

Bobby Lashley's momentum these days is of world championship level, and we are sure WWE will cash in on it sooner rather than later. The perfect time for it could be the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, a contest that suits his fighting style.

WWE could have Lashley begin the match at #1 or #2 and have him survive wave after wave of superstar attacks. A near-60 minute stint in the match could see him stake his claim to the world title without having to win the entire thing. The All Mighty should also be booked to score a couple of high-profile eliminations to get his 2023 off to a flying start.

#3 Roman Reigns enters the Rumble himself

Remember when Brock Lesnar entered the 2020 Royal Rumble match despite being WWE Champion? Given how Roman Reigns holds both world titles at the time of writing, WWE can book him to enter the Men's Rumble match to beat 29 other men and go on vacation afterwards.

Along with fellow entrants in The Bloodline, Reigns should score a couple of eliminations and talk some good trash. It should genuinely look like a Rumble win for him and no challenger at WrestleMania. However, The Tribal Chief should only stay until the final two, and the reason for that is our next point.

#2 Sami Zayn turns on The Bloodline

No one is stopping Roman Reigns and his faction if they are all in the ring at the same time. However, the Royal Rumble is the perfect time to pull the trigger on a long-simmering turn, with Sami Zayn joining forces with Kevin Owens and taking the fight to The Bloodline.

Owens will no doubt be in the Rumble at some point, and WWE could have The Bloodline target him. Zayn can then take his former best friend's side and stop The Usos. He and KO could then eliminate the twins and set up a blockbuster clash with them at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

#1 Cody Rhodes enters at #30 and eliminates Reigns to win the match

"Adrenaline in our souls"

Roman Reigns' title reign has seen many people fall to him. He is running out of challengers at this point, but there is one last ace left for him to conquer. Cody Rhodes has been on the shelf since tearing his pectoral muscle a few months ago. He is the perfect option to win the Royal Rumble match.

As mentioned earlier, The Bloodline's elimination should see Reigns go on a rampage and be the only one in the ring when the countdown to the final entrant begins. His face when 'Kingdom' plays will be money, as will the staredown and fight between him and Rhodes.

The American Nightmare should go on to send The Head of the Table over the top rope and onto the floor to win the contest. A date with the Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania is about as big a main event as WWE can hope for. It is a no-brainer at this point, and one the company should not bottle.

