5 Early predictions for Roman Reigns' return to WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE television since being attacked by Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2025. He is now set to return to SmackDown next month when the roster flies to Europe for a massive tour.

As announced by WWE on its social media accounts, The Tribal Chief is scheduled to appear on the March 21 episode of SmackDown in Bologna, Italy. It's his first time back in the Italian city since 2017 when he defeated Braun Strowman in a Street Fight on a house show.

Reigns will also appear on the March 28 edition of the blue show in London, England. His last appearance in London was at Money in the Bank 2023, where he and Solo Sikoa lost to The Usos in the Bloodline Civil War tag team match.

It's unclear if Roman Reigns will appear on WWE TV before the European tour, but let's look at five possible scenarios that could happen when The Tribal Chief makes his return.

#5 Jacob Fatu attacks Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief and Jacob Fatu on an episode of WWE SmackDown (Photo source: wwe.com)

Jacob Fatu has been unhinged since Solo Sikoa temporarily abandoned him and Tama Tonga after losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns. He has signaled his intentions to bring honor back to their family, but nothing is going the heel group's way following their loss last Friday on SmackDown.

One way to get the attention of everyone is by attacking a returning Roman Reigns and making a statement ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Samoan Werewolf has had limited interactions against Reigns since making his WWE debut last year. Fatu vs. Reigns is a dream match for many though it might be too early to book.

#4 The Tribal Chief issues a challenge for WrestleMania 41

With less than two months to go for WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns doesn't have a match yet. He is arguably one of the top stars in WWE despite his limited appearances over the past two years. He has faced Cody Rhodes in the past two WrestleManias, so a fresh opponent is needed.

The OTC could issue a challenge to Seth Rollins or even call for a rematch against Rhodes. CM Punk could also be in his crosshairs since it was The Second City Saint who eliminated him from the Men's Royal Rumble match. With The Rock back to being The Final Boss, anything is possible, especially with their dream match has been in the cards for years now.

#3 Roman Reigns addresses aftermath of Cody Rhodes' response to The Rock's offer

The Rock and Cody Rhodes in an episode of WWE RAW (Photo source: wwe.com)

Cody Rhodes is set to make a decision regarding The Rock's offer to him last week on SmackDown. Rhodes will announce it at Elimination Chamber: Toronto on Saturday, possibly affecting the entire company regardless of what his answer will be.

But where does Roman Reigns fit into this? If Rhodes accepts the deal, Reigns could argue that he's the better face of the company, which he has been since returning in 2020 amid the pandemic.

If Cody declines, The Rock could make the proposal to The Tribal Chief, who could either accept or reject it, opening up potential matches for WrestleMania 41.

#2 Roman Reigns makes his intentions clear about the Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes will find out his opponent at WrestleMania 41 on Saturday when six superstars battle it out to become the number one contender inside the Elimination Chamber. Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, John Cena, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk will aim to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Once the identity of the challenger is clear, Roman Reigns could reveal his intent to get back his title. Reigns has seemingly mended fences with The Bloodline and even regained the Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa. The Tribal Chief's character won't be complete without gold in his hands.

With the rematch clause seemingly abolished back in 2018, Reigns has Paul Heyman on his side to ensure he is added to the Undisputed WWE Championship bout at WrestleMania 41.

#1 Roman Reigns calls out Seth Rollins for Royal Rumble attack

Seth Rollins hit a Curb Stomp on The Tribal Chief on the steel steps (Photo source: wwe.com)

Roman Reigns last appeared at Royal Rumble, failing to win the 30-man match and earn an opportunity to main event WrestleMania 41. Reigns, along with Seth Rollins, was eliminated by CM Punk. But it was The Visionary who lost his cool after it happened.

Rollins viciously attacked The Tribal Chief, hitting two Curb Stomps on him, one on the floor and one on the steel steps. The assault was personal since the two former Shield members have so much history.

Reigns acknowledging the attack should start the build to a WrestleMania match against Rollins, which is years in the making. There are rumors that Punk will be part of it, but a Triple Threat match without a title or concrete story could get rejected by the WWE Universe.

