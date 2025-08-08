5 Early Predictions for WWE Clash in Paris 2025

With SummerSlam in the books, WWE will next hit the Road for Clash in Paris on August 31. Conventional thinking would lead fans to believe that Brock Lesnar and John Cena would face each other since The Beast returned at The Biggest Party of the Summer.With limited dates remaining for Cena's retirement tour, they'll probably face off only once. That could happen at Crown Jewel Perth or Survivor Series: WarGames. Lesnar won't wrestle for free at Saturday Night's Main Event.While those two huge names may not compete at Clash in Paris, several other major stars will. Here are five early predictions for WWE's Clash in Paris.#5. Tiffany Stratton could defend on SmackDown before Clash in ParisWith Tiffany Stratton defeating Jade Cargill cleanly at SummerSlam, she should face a different challenger in her next title defense. That doesn't mean that bookers won't give The Storm another chance to win the title.Since smaller PLEs usually feature only five or six matches per card, WWE will likely have at least two or three title matches on the go-home episode of SmackDown and other episodes of the Friday Night Show during the European Tour.Cargill will likely petition for a rematch despite losing. Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley have done that all year. The Center of the Universe might defend at the PLE, but she'll likely face Cargill or an entertaining heel like Chelsea Green.#4. Featuring stars who weren't featured at SummerSlamClash at the Castle in 2024 had only five contests, so the pickings for matches this year are limited. Every major singles champion, except for Giulia, was featured at SummerSlam.Because of how the Women's United States Championship has been booked, she'll likely defend on SmackDown at some point instead of Clash in Paris. Other SmackDown stars, like Aleister Black and Damian Priest, might also have a stipulation match.Black is from Europe (the Netherlands) and wrestled on the independent scene before focusing on the US scene. Sheamus and Rusev could have a street fight. Penta should be featured in some way.#3. Bayley could turn heel during Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNikki Bella was slated to feud with Liv Morgan for a match at Evolution or SummerSlam. However, due to Morgan's injury, bookers had to shift focus to The Judgment Day feuding with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.The former Divas Champion confronted Becky Lynch on RAW after SummerSlam. The Man left Bella lying after a cheap shot, and Natalya took exception to Lynch's actions. Becky then agreed to defend the title next week against Maxxine Dupri.Triple H will probably pay Bella with a title shot at Clash in Paris. It is on that stage that Bayley may finally turn heel after months of going back and forth between face and less-than-virtuous performer.#2. Seth Rollins’ faction could become absolute after a Triple Threat title defenseThe big development involving Seth Rollins' faction at SummerSlam was his MITB contract cash-in to become the World Heavyweight Champion. A new member might have debuted since it was 3-on-3 on the ensuing RAW, but the villains still stood tall.CM Punk interrupted Rollins' defense against LA Knight, so The Megastar will be looking for another shot. The best scenario is to book a Triple Threat match between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and LA Knight at Clash in Paris.Since that will allow interference, Ricky Saints can make his debut to shift the numbers back in The Visionary's favor. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker could be taken out, opening the door for the newest member to debut.#1. Drew McIntyre could be Cody Rhodes' first challenger as Undisputed WWE ChampionWith John Cena focusing on Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes will need a credible first challenger. Randy Orton lost to Cena, Rhodes, and also at SummerSlam against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. He shouldn't get another shot. Damian Priest is busy with Black.Drew McIntyre will be ready for a shot to reclaim major gold in WWE. The Scottish Warrior has competed at the last few Clash at the Castle PLEs. He was cheated out of the Undisputed Title in Cardiff in 2022.At Clash at the Castle in Scotland last year, he was again cheated when challenging Priest for the World Heavyweight Title. Since he's one of the biggest European stars in WWE, expect him to get a major shot soon.