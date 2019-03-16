5 Early WWE WrestleMania 35 rumors: Undertaker's status, Triple threat title match

We're on the road to WrestleMania

WrestleMania season is well and truly here and as always, most of the WWE Universe is abuzz with excitement as we edge closer to the big day. This year's card could see the first ever all women's main event with Ronda Rousey defending her title against Becky Lynch and Charlotte.

Also on the card, Brock Lesnar defends the WWE Universal Championship against Seth Rollins. The returning Batista will face Triple H in a No Holds Barred match. Then, there is also the Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan match which should also be added to the card.

There are a number of other matches that could be added to the WrestleMania 35 card along with the aforementioned ones. Let's take a look at all the rumors including possible matches ahead of WM35.

#5 Top title match set to be a triple threat

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Rumors of Vince McMahon hold Mandy Rose has been doing the rounds for a while now but it's only recently that WWE has started pushing her on SmackDown. After an impressive 2018, Mandy Rose got her first shot at the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships at WWE Fastlane earlier this month.

Mandy Rose challenged 'The Empress of Tomorrow' Asuka for her title but ended up coming up short thanks to a gaffe by her friend Sonya Deville who was at ringside. Deville had lifted the ring skirts to look underneath and Rose tripped on it and this led to Asuka winning.

The tension between Deville and Rose grew after Deville came up short against Asuka earlier this week on SmackDown. It looks like it could be splitsville for Rose and Deville's partnership and rumors suggest that WWE could book a triple threat match at WrestleMania for the SmackDown Women's Championship - Asuka defending her title against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

