5 Easter eggs you may have missed from the Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 was unprecedented, to say the least. The two-day event would largely take place in an empty Performance Center in almost complete silence. However, two matches would be exempt from the normal regulations, and be much more cinematic affairs.

WWE were forced to think outside the box to help wrestling fans worldwide escape normality, and they did so by completely exiting their own universe.

The first of the critically acclaimed matches was the Boneyard Match on night 1 of WrestleMania between AJ Styles and The Undertaker. A match that would end up trending online, and either furthering the excitement for the second night, or creating a sense of apprehension as to whether anything could possibly live up to it.

The Doctor returned, as did the fist!

Well, then came the single most bizarre match in WWE history, the Firefly Funhouse Match.

Bray Wyatt and John Cena have managed to stir up an absolutely outstanding storyline in a matter of weeks, by bringing it all the way back to six years ago.

The match has been the talk of Twitter today, and it seems like it'll go down in folklore as an absolute work of art - but how many references did you catch?

Some were subtle, some not so much - but the numerous layers involved made this match one of the most re-watchable matches in professional wrestling history.

But let's look beyond the return of the Prototype, the Doctor of Thuganomics and even the SmackDown fist, at some of the subtle themes and references you may have missed.

#5 The stuff of nightmares

The Prototype returns!

This one point spurs many of the references that happened in itself, but it's worth asking the overbearing question - "Did the Firefly Funhouse Match actually happen?"

When John Cena walked to the ring and was instantly transported into the Firefly Funhouse, it all seemed very dream-like. The match would combine every single one of John Cena's fears into one.

From his "Ruthless Aggression" debut to the over-emphasis on him being merely a bodybuilder - and even a potential fear of commitment with Nikki Bella, as had long been the story on Total Divas and Total Bellas - the concept touched on everything John Cena would be apprehensive of.

Might there be a chance that Bray Wyatt vs John Cena completely took place within the 16-time World Champion's worst nightmares?

