5 Eddie Guerrero matches you must see

Eddie as WWE Champion in 2004.

During his career, Eddie Guerrero entertained countless fans, with his incredible athleticism, incredible moves, and unique character.

The personification of Lie, Cheat, Steal, Guerrero was never afraid to bend the rules for his own goals, regardless of whether he was being booed or cheered by the WWE Universe.

A fan favourite despite his untimely death in 2005, Eddie was posthumously inducted into the 2006 WWE Hall of Fame, and is regarded as one of the greatest stars in the company's history.

Today (October 9) would've been Guerrero's 51st birthday, and to celebrate, here are five matches of Latino Heat's you absolutely must see.

#5 Eddie Guerrero Vs. Rob Van Dam (RAW, May 27, 2002)

The first Ladder match on this list, these two battled in, around and above the ring, for Eddie's Intercontinental Championship.

With two of the company's most athletic stars ever in one match, the pair obviously delivered, as the commentary team debated which of the two had the better 5-Star Frog Splash.

On that night, Van Dam was the better man, winning the Championship, but both men proved why they would be future WWE Champions and two of the most popular Superstars of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

#4 Eddie Guerrero Vs. Edge (SmackDown, September 26, 2002)

2002 really was the year of Latino Heat, with two matches from the year appearing on this list. Let's take a look at his match against Edge on SmackDown in September 2002.

Guerrero had had a problem with Edge ever since the pair were drafted to SmackDown together in the Brand Extension.

Seeing tensions brewing, the two were put into an incredible No Disqualification match, with the Rated-R Superstar getting the win after an Edgecution off the ladder.

The match definitely proved that SmackDown was capable of being its own brand, and stepped out of RAW's shadow thanks to stars such as Eddie, Edge, Rey Mysterio, Kurt Angle and others.

