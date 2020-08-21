5 Enhancement talents who Nia Jax squashed in WWE: Where are they now?

Nia Jax’s first few months as a member of the WWE NXT and WWE RAW rosters were very similar, with The Irresistible Force dominating opponents in quick fashion on both shows before earning herself a title opportunity.

In 2015, Nia Jax won five singles matches on NXT television in October and November to become the No.1 contender for Bayley’s NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: London in December.

One year later, it was a familiar story on Monday nights when Nia Jax racked up a series of quick victories over the course of seven months before challenging for Bayley’s RAW Women’s Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 33.

While some of the up-and-comers who Nia Jax defeated have still not made a name for themselves in the wrestling business, others have gone on to achieve great success over the last few years.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five enhancement talents who lost against Nia Jax to find out what they are up to in 2020.

#5 Nia Jax squashed Evie on WWE NXT

After several weeks of vignettes, Nia Jax made her televised debut in a match against independent scene standout Evie on an episode of WWE NXT in October 2015.

Evie attempted to mount some early offense by running towards Nia Jax at great speed, but the future WWE RAW Women’s Champion was just too powerful for her opponent.

Advertisement

In the end, Nia Jax ferociously slammed the New Zealander to the mat to pick up the win in two minutes and 13 seconds.

Where is Evie now?

In July 2017, Evie returned to WWE television with a different name – Dakota Kai – in the Mae Young Classic tournament.

Kai has since become a prominent member of the NXT women’s division, and she competed in the WrestleMania 34 Women’s Battle Royal in 2018 and the Royal Rumble match in 2020.

As of the time of writing, she is preparing to challenge for Io Shirai’s NXT Women’s Championship – a title that Nia Jax never won – in one of the featured matches at NXT TakeOver: XXX.