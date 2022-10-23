5 enticing feuds for Bray Wyatt after his incredible WWE return

Bray Wyatt is no doubt one of the greatest superstars of this generation. His incredible storytelling and delivery have always been loved by the WWE Universe.

The Eater of Worlds reinvented himself from Husky Harris to Bray Wyatt in 2012 when he moved back to WWE's developmental brand, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), and the rest is history.

Bray's had a fair share of returns over the years, bringing life to a new character each time. Let's look at some feuds that he could engage in after his return.

#5. Roman Reigns

"Anyone But you Roman"

Bray and Roman's rivalry dates back to 2015 when the Eater of Worlds targeted the Big Dog by costing him the Money In The Bank briefcase. They are great at ring chemistry with each other, which they proved in their Hell in a Cell match later that year.

Roman Reigns is currently the longest-reigning champion in the modern era. One of the titles is the Universal Championship, which he took from Wyatt. Both of these superstars have transitioned into the biggest draws in professional wrestling. The Tribal Chief versus The Eater of Worlds rivalry will be a must-see.

#4. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross makes his return to WWE

Karrion Kross is one of the best creative minds in professional wrestling. The Herald of Doomsday can make anything work through his incredible storytelling and the involvement of Scarlett.

Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross can create magic through their creative segments that can easily catch the attention of the WWE Universe. With rumors of Kross being one of the six members of a potential Wyatt 6 faction, this could be the planting seed for it.

#3. Austin Theory

Mr. Money in the Bank!

The current Mr. Money in the Bank has done nothing memorable since winning the contract. Austin Theory may have defeated top superstars like AJ Styles and Finn Balor, but he has been on a losing streak since Triple H took over as the head of creative.

A gimmick change would benefit Theory as he already possesses an aggressive moveset. The best way to turn him into a more serious competitor is by giving him a feud with Bray Wyatt, a character who changes people. It will be a win for both superstars as Austin Theory will look strong even with a loss.

#2. Rey Mysterio

Booyaka Booyaka - 619

Rey Mysterio moved to the blue brand after getting frustrated and almost quitting following the attacks by The Judgment Day. The Master of the 619 picked up a big victory on his return to SmackDown, winning a fatal four-way match to become the #1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Bray Wyatt and Rey Mysterio have never competed against each other. It is no secret that Rey is in the final years of his in-ring career. So not only can this feud be refreshing, but it can also be a memorable feud in Rey Mysterio's legendary career.

#1. Joe Gacy

Love is blind Grass is always greener on the other side I'll never leave ya

While he was one of the rumored superstars to be the white rabbit, Joe Gacy's character has a lot of similarities to Bray Wyatt. The dark and creepy personality gives similar vibes as Wyatt to the NXT universe.

The feud between the two would be interesting as it opens up many scenarios, with one being Joe Gacy eventually joining Bray Wyatt.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes