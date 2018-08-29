5 Epic Dream Feuds WWE Should Book For The Shield

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.92K // 29 Aug 2018, 22:08 IST

The band is back together to bring justice

While a lot of naysayers have despised the idea of the Shield ruling their yard again, WWE could possibly shock the entire audience by plotting a wonderful narrative around them.

In what is truly the most dominating faction in the company's history, the Shield has accomplished everything there is to achieve in the business.

Since Roman Reigns is WWE's most pushed star, the creative team must book some intriguing storyline around the Hounds of Justice and bring some relevance back to the faction.

Braun Strowman's recent collision with the group is just to advance the narrative, and while their band could be locking horns against the team of Mcintyre, Ziggler, and Strowman, there are many opponents that could make statements at the expense of the Shield.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and predict the 5 epic dream feuds that WWE should book for the Shield.

#1 The Shield Vs. British Strong Style

Revolution is coming

Triple H's admiration for Pete Dunne as the next big thing could certainly coerce the creative team to consider an epic war between these two competing factions.

An outstanding way to expand the market in the United Kingdom, WWE could seriously catapult their business to a different stratosphere with this blockbuster match.

The Shield Vs. The British Strong Style has everything that the fans of this product enjoy watching, and with Vince McMahon always doing what's best for business, the company could deliver a masterpiece with this one.

Seth Rollins and Pete Dunne's artistic style of wrestling could gravitate tremendous attention if this brawl takes place, and would light up the entire arena with some strong style statements.

How to increase the ever-expanding market in the United Kingdom? The answer is the Shield Vs. British Strong Style.

