5 epic storylines Cody Rhodes could have in WWE after his return at WrestleMania

After six years away, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He is exactly how he was in AEW, complete with the theme song and overall presentation.

This is an encouraging sign for The American Nightmare, who defeated Seth Rollins in an excellent match on Saturday. But now that the buzz is fresh, what's next? The world (wrestling entertainment) is Cody's oyster.

The former AEW star could be a part of several huge storylines alongside names he has a direct or indirect history with. WWE has the opportunity to tell some fascinating stories with Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania. He needs to be booked well.

#5 His WrestleMania match with Seth Rollins starts a bigger angle

Was WrestleMania the start of something special?

The match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins was possibly the best one on WrestleMania Saturday. However, the two of them might not be finished with each other.

The Visionary got more and more aggressive after finding out Cody was his surprise opponent, even sending him a harsh "welcome back" message during the match. Rollins can assault The American Nightmare during his return promo on the RAW after WrestleMania.

If any two performers could top such a great match, it's Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. A grander story could be told, with The Architect acting as Triple H's representative against the former TNT Champion.

#4 Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Unified WWE Championship

Vince McMahon may opt to push Cody Rhodes straight to the top of the card and into the world title picture. If this is the case, expect The American Nightmare to meet The Tribal Chief sooner rather than later.

Roman Reigns is expected to defeat Brock Lesnar in the world title unification match on WrestleMania Sunday. This outcome could set him and Cody on a collision course. The match would be dynamite.

Considering how over he was at WrestleMania, pitting Cody Rhodes against the ultimate WWE villain will be a smart move. Will he be the one to dethrone Reigns, though? At this stage, anything is possible.

#3 A tale of parallels with Drew McIntyre

Their careers are quite similar.

The career paths of Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre are pretty similar. Both stars were earmarked for greatness at a young age. However, they did not reach the top level in WWE and got released after being saddled with goofy gimmicks for years, namely 3MB and Stardust.

The Scottish Warrior reinvented himself elsewhere before returning "home," with The American Nightmare doing the same a few years later. WWE can tell a fascinating story with how McIntyre feels Cody does not have what it takes to replicate his success.

Add in the element of them winning the WWE Tag Team Championship together, and we have enough of a base to form an intense program between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.

#2 A second-generation partnership with Charlotte Flair

Over three decades ago, Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair had a legendary feud in the NWA. This kind of history is special, and the fact that their respective children are both big stars in the same company is a significant opportunity for WWE.

While an intergender match between Cody Rhodes and Charlotte Flair sounds exciting, the company isn't likely to pull the trigger on it. A more realistic option would be for the two to join forces and form a truce between the Flairs and the Rhodes.

This would be an excellent way for The American Nightmare to turn heel while freshening up Charlotte's character. The Queen needs some creatively ambitious storylines after defeating Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. This is a potential idea.

#1 A legacy-defining story against Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes rose to prominence in WWE through the Legacy stable, where Randy Orton led a group of second-generation youngsters on their journey to becoming stars.

The storyline eventually fizzled out because he and Ted DiBiase Jr. weren't nearly as over as The Viper. But now, Cody is pretty close to Orton's level. The two of them are excellent storytellers and can play off on their history from the late 2000s, as well as their mini-feud during the early days of The Authority.

Once Randy Orton breaks up with Riddle, this has to be one of his first feuds. It might be the story that cements Rhodes as a main event star in WWE if he isn't already one after his WrestleMania return.

