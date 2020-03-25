5 events taking place for the first time at WrestleMania: Rare stipulation, huge title defense

WrestleMania 36 is bound to go down in the history books!

This year's WrestleMania is set to leave no stone unturned.

Drew McIntyre will take on The Beast at WrestleMania

When the entire sporting world has come to a standstill, WWE is still managing to give us its weekly shows. One, as a fan, can't begin to imagine how hard it must be for the team to entertain us every week. Kudos to the WWE family for keeping the fans interested in the product in such hard times.

As the world battles the novel coronavirus, WWE has decided to go forth with its annual show, WrestleMania. The Show of Shows is the most awaited PPV for the WWE fans out there. It is the one time that even casual fans tune in to update themselves with what is going on in the world of WWE.

Going ahead with WrestleMania is a bold and brave decision and we hope that the wrestlers remain safe while bringing the show to us. WrestleMania 36 is slated to go down in the history books for obvious reasons.

Let's look at ways in which history will be made at this year's WrestleMania. Irrespective of winners, this WrestleMania has a list of noteworthy firsts that will take place at the event.

#5 The Boneyard Match

AJ Styles vs The Undertaker is finally happening!

This past week on RAW, AJ Styles challenged The Undertaker to a match that nobody had heard of before -- a Boneyard Match. Styles promised that this match would bring out the version of The Undertaker that has been missing since his first-ever WrestleMania defeat.

What is a Boneyard Match? How does one win? What are the stipulations? Nothing is known as of now, but I have tried to interpret what this match could be here. However the match may play out, AJ Styles has set the world guessing what he has in store for The Deadman at WrestleMania.

