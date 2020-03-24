5 ex-world champions in WWE that deserve another reign

Champions come and go in WWE, but some leave us wondering what could have been.

These are five obvious names - but they all have a different story.

Harry Kettle

Everyone wants to rule the world

Becoming the king of the jungle in WWE isn't easy, but courtesy of the company now having two world titles in the form of the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship, more stars are being given the chance to shine on the biggest stage.

Some fare better than others, and it's safe to say that in the modern era, it's pretty difficult to stand out as a world champion.

There are multiple reasons as to why that's the case, but above all else, it comes down to how the champ is perceived by the WWE Universe. We can all go back and forth on who we think had a great run at the top, but it's all a matter of opinion.

Today, we want to run through five guys who we believe deserve another crack at holding the gold.

#5. Kofi Kingston

What a journey

All in all, Kofi Kingston's first reign as WWE Champion was pretty successful. The chase for the title was great, the victory at WrestleMania 35 felt special, and he was able to defend it over the course of the year - looking like a strong and stable champ in the process.

Unfortunately, that all came crashing down when he was beaten in a matter of seconds by Brock Lesnar on WWE's debut episode of SmackDown on FOX. Brock made Kofi look like an amateur, with many believing they single-handedly destroyed the good work that Kingston had been doing since winning the belt at MetLife Stadium.

We think he's got another run in him, and somewhere down the road, we think there's serious money to be made in Kofi Kingston vs Big E with the WWE Championship being on the line. A few years ago, many would've laughed at that suggestion, but not anymore.

