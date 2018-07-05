5 Extreme weapons used in WWE Extreme Rules matches

Chris Jericho and Kane are no strangers to extreme moments

With the 2018 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view on the horizon, we can expect plenty of stipulations to be added to the eight matches that have already been announced for this year’s event.

So far, only two of the scheduled encounters on 15 July have been given a stipulation – Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax (Extreme Rules match) and Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (Ironman match) – but history dictates that roughly 4-5 matches will take place under different rules at the upcoming PPV.

Since the Extreme Rules series began in 2009, fans have been treated to all kinds of crazy match types on the one night of the year where WWE goes ‘extreme’, ranging from a battle between Dean Ambrose and Chris Jericho in an ‘Asylum’ in 2016 to a rather forgettable Kendo stick-on-a-pole match between Alexa Bliss and Bayley in 2017.

As the stipulations get more creative, for better or for worse, the number of unorthodox weapons used at Extreme Rules events continue to get more and more dangerous as the years progress.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at five of the most extreme weapons that have been used in the PPV’s nine-year history.

#5 Flaming table

Daniel Bryan defeated Kane at Extreme Rules 2014

After Daniel Bryan overcame The Authority to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Randy Orton at WrestleMania 30, he was immediately targeted by former Team Hell No tag partner Kane.

Their heated rivalry, which involved “The Big Red Machine” hitting D-Bry with three tombstones on the same episode of Raw in April 2014, led to an Extreme Rules match between the former Tag Team champions at the Extreme Rules PPV.

The match is probably best remembered for Bryan’s incredible diving headbutt from the top of a forklift truck, but the spot where “The Leader of the Yes Movement” sent his opponent through a flaming table at ringside was just as impressive (02:54 on the video below).