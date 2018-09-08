5 Face/Heel Turns That Need To Happen

Some of these are long overdue

Being a babyface or a heel is incredibly important. It helps make a superstar who they really are. Many performers, such as Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper, Bret Hart, Steve Austin, Triple H, Chris Jericho and many more, have the gift to perform as both, but some are better at one over the other.

Randy Orton was recently on the receiving end of a long awaited heel turn, but he was only one of many that needed it. Their are still several more superstars who need a turn as soon as possible, if not for entertainment purposes, then to save their own floundering careers. The same can be said for some needing to turn babyface.

Here we take a look at just a few heel and/or face turns that need to happen as soon as possible.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura To Turn Face

Face Nakamura speaks better English

When Shinsuke Nakamura turned heel on AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year, it was a very shocking and cool moment. However many did wonder, could he pull it off?

While he did provide some comical moments with his 'No Speak English' shtick, overall I would have to say that the Nakamura heel turn as been a bit of a failure. And no, that is not a knock on Shinsuke's ability to perform as heel, but more so at his booking.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been one of wrestling's best performers for at least a decade now, but the problem he faces today is that his heel run is limiting his performances, as he has now made the 'low blow' his trademark and often uses it for a quick ending to a match.

There is no doubt that the best of Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE has been as his time as a face, as it just makes him a far more entertaining performer and we need that back.

