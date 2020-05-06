5 factions in WWE you forgot existed

How many of these factions can you remember?

Over the years in WWE, we have seen some amazing factions grace the ring. A faction is successful based on several factors, including a clear purpose, the level of members, and the lasting impression it creates.

We tend to remember groups like D-Generation X and the New World Order, both of which are in or confirmed for the WWE Hall of Fame. More recent examples include The Shield and the Undisputed Era. These factions will stand the test of time and be remembered for years and decades.

However, WWE has had its fair share of forgotten factions. Those that were created off the back of a more recognizable one, or for one single purpose. These factions were not necessarily bad, they just don't stick out in the memory.

Whether they served a bigger storyline or simply faded away, here are five WWE factions, from the past 15 years, you forgot ever existed.

#5 The Corre

Wade Barrett's Nexus spin-off.

The Nexus was a sound concept when WWE first brought it in, with their initial debut on Monday Night RAW stunning the WWE Universe. However, some poor booking ruined their momentum and altered the group's course. Shortly after a damaging defeat to John Cena, Wade Barrett was replaced by CM Punk as the leader of the Nexus.

The new faction was dubbed "The New Nexus", while Justin Gabriel and Heath Slater followed Barrett to SmackDown. As the "core" members of the Nexus, the three called themselves the Corre, bafflingly adding an extra 'R' to the name.

Ezekiel Jackson joined the Corre and gave them a momentary surge of momentum during their feud against the Big Show, with Slater and Gabriel even picking up the Tag Team Championships. However, things ended pretty badly for Barrett's spin-off stable, following a quick 8-man tag team defeat at WrestleMania 27.

Even an Intercontinental Title victory for Barrett couldn't turn the Corre's fortunes around. They eventually disbanded, leading to Jackson turning face and beating Barrett for his title.